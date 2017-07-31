AmeriCann, Inc.: AmeriCann Supports Governor Signing Landmark Massachusetts Cannabis Bill

New Adult Use Program Establishes Massachusetts as a Regional Destination for Cannabis on the East Coast

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / July 31, 2017 / AmeriCann, Inc. (OTCQX: ACAN), an Agricultural-Technology company that is developing next generation sustainable, state-of-the-art medical cannabis cultivation properties, announced strong support for the landmark adult use cannabis bill signed by Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker on July 28, 2017.

The new law implements the successful ballot measure approved by voters in November of 2016. Massachusetts is the first state in the eastern U.S. to legalize the adult use of marijuana.

AmeriCann's flagship project, the Massachusetts Medical Cannabis Center ("MMCC"), is 47 miles from Boston in the midst of the rapidly growing Massachusetts medical cannabis market. The MMCC project is approved for 1 million square feet, which will be developed in phases and is expected to be one of the most technologically advanced cultivation facilities in the nation.

"We believe Massachusetts will be a dynamic developing cannabis market for many years, and that our MMCC project will become a center of excellence for quality, consistency and efficiency and play an important part in helping to provide the cannabis infrastructure the Commonwealth will require," commented AmeriCann CEO Tim Keogh. "Our Company made a commitment in 2014 to make a major investment in the future of the Massachusetts cannabis market and it appears to have been a very good decision," continued Mr. Keogh.

The Commonwealth currently lacks the infrastructure to support the anticipated demand. According to the Denver Post, Massachusetts has only several hundred thousand square feet of cultivation infrastructure, but will require several million additional square feet.

"Based on our first hand experience in Colorado we believe the bill Governor Baker signed is well-drafted and will usher in an exciting new industry in the Commonwealth that will have a number of benefits," added Tim Keogh, a Massachusetts native and President and CEO of Colorado-based AmeriCann.

"As the industry develops it will create thousands of new jobs, hundreds of millions in much needed tax revenue and provide welcomed medical and other benefits for the residents of Massachusetts. And while tax revenue is what people focus on, the job creation is in many ways the more important driver for the economy," continued Mr. Keogh.

Colorado implemented a program for adult use cannabis in 2014 and the results have exceeded all projections with 2017 cannabis sales in Colorado on a pace to exceed $1.5 billion, with tax contributions of over $250 million.

Massachusetts introduced a voter approved medical cannabis program in 2014 that has resulted in over 40,000 registered patients and is expected to generate over $100 million in sales in 2017. Industry experts believe with the addition of adult use, the Massachusetts cannabis market will expand to over $1.6 billion by 2021.

Besides Massachusetts, California, Maine, and Nevada also voted to legalize adult marijuana in November 2016. Nevada is the only state that has set a regulatory structure and commenced sales. In the first weekend of Adult-Use sales in Nevada its new program generated over $500,000 in tax revenue for the state and dispensaries were experiencing long lines and shortages of products for the 47 dispensaries that were open.

About AmeriCann

AmeriCann (OTCQX: ACAN) is a publicly traded Agricultural Technology (Ag-Tech) company that is developing a new generation of sustainable, state-of-the-art medical cannabis cultivation and processing properties.

AmeriCann, Inc. is a Certified B Corp, an acknowledgment of the company's commitment to social and environmental ethics, transparency and accountability. AmeriCann became the first public cannabis company to earn this respected accreditation. More information about the Company is available at: www.americann.co or follow AmeriCann on Twitter @ACANinfo

About Massachusetts Medical Cannabis Center (MMCC)

The Massachusetts Medical Cannabis Center is approved for nearly 1,000,000 square feet of medical cannabis cultivation and processing in Freetown, Massachusetts. The state-of-the-art, sustainable, greenhouse project will consist of multiple planned phases for tenants in the Massachusetts medical marijuana market.

AmeriCann's Cannopy System uniquely combines expertise from traditional horticulture, lean manufacturing, regulatory compliance and cannabis cultivation to create superior facilities and procedures. The company is planning to replicate the Canopy platform in additional states.

The first phase of the project consists of 160,000 sq. ft. of cultivation and processing infrastructure. AmeriCann can expand the first phase to approximately 600,000 sq. ft., based on patient demand.

About Solanna

AmeriCann has developed and owns "Solanna", a new comprehensive line of nutraceutical-grade cannabis infused products. AmeriCann has created the brand, packaging concepts and invested significantly in Standard Operating Procedures and Good Manufacturing Practices to ensure safety, consistency and efficacy across the product offering.

The intellectual property for Solanna will be licensed by AmeriCann to regulated cannabis businesses and will initially focus on providing healthier alternatives to smoking that include:

Capsules

Topical lotions and balms

Sublingual tinctures

Oral dissolving film

Trans-dermal applications

The Company plans to expand the product line to include edible products, health drinks, and branded concentrates. The products are designed to allow consumers to manage dosage through micro-dosing and to improve efficacy by incorporating blends of other plants, essential oils and other supplements that enhance and compliment the benefits of cannabis.

The Solanna line of products will be offered exclusively through AmeriCann's Preferred Partners.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act") (which Sections were adopted as part of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). Statements preceded by, followed by or that otherwise include the words "believe," "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "plan," "project," "prospects," "outlook," and similar words or expressions, or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "should," "would," "may," and "could" are generally forward-looking in nature and not historical facts. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any anticipated results, performance or achievements. The Company disclaims any intention to, and undertakes no obligation to, revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, a future event, or otherwise. For additional uncertainties that could impact the Company's forward-looking statements, please see the Company's recently filed Registration Statement on Form S-1, which the Company has filed with the SEC and which may be viewed at www.sec.gov.

Contact Information:

Corporate:

AmeriCann, Inc.

3200 Brighton Blvd. Unit 114

Denver, CO 80216

(303) 862-9000

info@americann.co

www.americann.co

@ACANinfo on Twitter

Investors:

Hayden IR

hart@haydenir.com

(917) 658-7878

SOURCE: AmeriCann, Inc.