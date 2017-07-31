Quality Labor Services Announces the Launch of their New and More User-Friendly Website

Thanks to the Updated QLS Website, People Who Are Looking for Jobs in the Greater Chicago Area will Find a Much Easier Application Process

WAUKEGAN, IL / ACCESSWIRE / July 31, 2017 / The founders of Quality Labor Services (QLS) are pleased to announce that they have just launched their new and easier-to-navigate company website. Thanks to the recent upgrades to the QLS website, those who are looking for work in the greater Chicago area will experience a much easier application process. In addition, those who wish to hire great people via QLS will also discover that the new site makes this goal very easy to accomplish.

To check out the newly upgraded website as well as learn why QLS is well-known for their hospitality staffing solutions, please visit https://qls1.com/hospitality.php.





The many people who have used QLS to either help get a job or find a well-qualified new employee will not be surprised that the company founders spent a great deal of time and resources updating their website. Since the day the company first opened, they have earned a well deserved reputation as one of the best staffing agencies in Chicago.

From people who are looking for work to those who want to hire great people, QLS has them covered. Those who wish to apply for a job may do so online, from any device. QLS filters through hundreds of job opportunities, so applicants can rest assured that they are selecting from the top jobs in the area.

"Quality Labor Services also vets all applicants and only makes available to your business the best, most qualified and trustworthy staff," the spokesperson noted, adding that after company owners tell QLS all about their business and staffing needs, the friendly and experienced team from QLS will get busy finding their staff based on key profile indicators.

"Quality Labor Services recruits, screens and tests the skills of talented people for your staffing positions, with the understanding that the number one thing you are looking for is quality - be it quality candidates, quality service and a company that delivers this quality consistently," the spokesperson noted.

About Quality Labor Services:

Quality Labor Services is the leading staffing agency in the Chicago area with offices in Waukegan and Palatine. "Find jobs and hire great people" is their motto. For more information, please visit https://qls1.com.

Quality Labor Services

1334 N. Lewis Ave.

Waukegan, IL 60085

Contact:

Heather R. Howell

reply@qls1.com

(847) 599-3999

SOURCE: Quality Labor Services