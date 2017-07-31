The "Europe Well Intervention Services Market Opportunities and Forecasts, 2014 2022" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
Well intervention is an operation performed on the gas or oil well to improve its performance and extend its lifespan. Blowout recovery operations, deploying perforating guns, and milling inside tubing are some of the operations performed in well intervention process. It is required to gain quick access to subsea wells, restore changing reservoir conditions, and pump chemicals at the bottom of a well.
KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS:
- The report offers an extensive analysis of key driving and restraining factors of the European well intervention services market.
- This report offers an in-depth quantitative analysis of the current market and estimations through 2015 and 2020, which assists in identifying the prevailing market opportunities.
- The report provides an extensive analysis of current and future market status of the European well intervention services market.
- An in-depth analysis of key strategies adopted by leading manufacturers helps in understanding competitive scenario.
- A comprehensive analysis of current research and clinical developments within the European well intervention services market is provided with key market dynamic factors that helps in understanding the behaviour of the market.
- Competitive intelligence (of leading manufacturers and distributors of plasma fractionation) helps in understanding the competitive scenario across geographies.
- Geographically, the European well intervention services market is segmented into Russia, Norway, U.K., Denmark, and others.
EUROPEAN WELL INTERVENTION SERVICES MARKET KEY SEGMENTS:
European Well Intervention Services Market By Service Type
- Logging Bottom Hole Survey
- Tubing/Packer Failure Repair
- Stimulation
- Artificial Lift
- Others
European Well Intervention Services Market By Application
- Onshore
- Offshore
European Well Intervention Services Market By Country
- Russia
- Norway
- U.K.
- Denmark
- Others
KEY MARKET PLAYERS:
- Weatherford International PLC
- Schlumberger Ltd.
- Baker Hughes Inc.
- Halliburton Co.
- Nabors Industries Limited
- Archer Limited
- FMC Technologies
- Expro International Group Holdings Ltd.
- Aker Solutions ASA
