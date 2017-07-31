The "Europe Well Intervention Services Market Opportunities and Forecasts, 2014 2022" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

Well intervention is an operation performed on the gas or oil well to improve its performance and extend its lifespan. Blowout recovery operations, deploying perforating guns, and milling inside tubing are some of the operations performed in well intervention process. It is required to gain quick access to subsea wells, restore changing reservoir conditions, and pump chemicals at the bottom of a well.

Geographically, the European well intervention services market is segmented into Russia, Norway, U.K., Denmark, and others.

EUROPEAN WELL INTERVENTION SERVICES MARKET KEY SEGMENTS:

European Well Intervention Services Market By Service Type

Logging Bottom Hole Survey

Tubing/Packer Failure Repair

Stimulation

Artificial Lift

Others



European Well Intervention Services Market By Application

Onshore

Offshore



European Well Intervention Services Market By Country

Russia

Norway

U.K.

Denmark

Others



KEY MARKET PLAYERS:

Weatherford International PLC

Schlumberger Ltd.

Baker Hughes Inc.

Halliburton Co.

Nabors Industries Limited

Archer Limited

FMC Technologies

Expro International Group Holdings Ltd.

Aker Solutions ASA



