TORONTO, CANADA and LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM -- (Marketwired) -- 07/31/17 -- Breaking Data Corp. (TSX VENTURE: BKD)(OTC PINK: BKDCF) ("Breaking Data" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that GIVEMESPORT has been selected to broadcast the PGA Championship live from Quail Hollow on August 10th - 13th to its UK Audience on Facebook Live and on its website Givemesport.com

GIVEMESPORT is the leading sports publisher in the world on Facebook with 26.2m fans and will use Facebook Live to broadcast all four days of the PGA Championship to fans across the UK. Fans will be able to watch an uninterrupted live feed on their mobiles, laptops and desktop computers.

Jae Chalfin - Chief Commercial Officer, said: "Bringing live TV sports rights to Facebook will open up the audience to golf in a completely new way. This is a ground breaking deal and will bring one of golf's most prestigious events to a new generation of sports fans. Through GIVEMESPORT the PGA can reach an exceptionally large audience of sports fans on Facebook."

Chalfin continued "GIVEMESPORT is able to use Facebook Live to innovate around the experience of watching golf in a way that brings people together and makes them feel part of the event. Whether this is by liking, sharing or commenting, Facebook Live gives the audience much more involvement alongside the action. This is a great opportunity for commercial partners to innovate through a range of integrations that are not possible outside of Facebook, additionally they can gather more data, more insight and connect directly with the sports fans they are trying to reach."

Nick Thain - CEO, said "It's fantastic to see golf come from behind a paywall and access a whole new generation of fans through GIVEMEPSORT. This will lead to increased participation and, in turn, increased sponsorship revenues."

Thain Continued "This live-rights deal illustrates how the sport rights industry is rapidly changing. GIVEMESPORT is well positioned to take advantage of this, giving sport rights holders such as Federations, Leagues, Associations and Teams a new opportunity to reach a new generation of fans. The future of live sport rights and sponsorship is looking very bright indeed."

About Breaking Data Corp

breakingdatacorp.com

Breaking Data Corp. is a technology provider of a range of Artificial Intelligence services including; semantic search, machine learning and natural language processing ("NLP"). The Company's technology platform has many practical applications, in multiple business and consumer verticals that are immersed in massive media and data rich settings. The Company's showcase app, BreakingSports, utilizes semantic machine learning and NLP to track social media in a fully automated, real-time manner for significant sports information and events and distributes summarized information through real-time push notifications to consumers.

GIVEMESPORT:

givemesport.com

GIVEMESPORT, Breaking Data's recent acquisition, is a leading next generation sports media company with the largest single publisher Facebook page in the world, with over 26 million fans. The next largest single sports publisher Facebook page is ESPN with 15.2 million fans. GIVEMESPORT's content generates over 3.6 billion impressions (Feb-17), reaching over 138 million unique users (Feb-17) per month on Facebook alone. Visit GIVEMESPORT's Facebook page at facebook.com/Givemesport

