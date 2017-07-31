Africa Collagen Market (2017-2022): Driven by Fast Growing Collagen Awareness of Dietary Supplements & Rapid Growth in the Geriatric Population

DUBLIN, July 31, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Collagen is the most abundant protein of animal origin and is used as a food additive, which improves the rheological properties of sausages and frankfurters, along with ensuring the presence of animal nutritive fibers in adequate quantity.

Factors, such as rising prevalence of chronic diseases, growth in the biologics market, funding initiatives for collagen research, and technological advancements are driving the growth of the Africa collagen market. However, the risk of injuries and side-effects related to collagen, the requirement of high capital investments, stringent regulatory guidelines and GMPs are hindering the growth of this market.

Significant demand has been created for gelatin replacement products. Awareness of the benefits using collagen has hastened the collagen market. The collagen market is segmented into cattle, pigskin, and poultry & fish, as collagen peptide sources. South Africa accounts for the largest share of the African collagen market.

The Africa collagen market continues to develop based on various market dynamics, such as expanding application areas of collagen, increasing preference for collagen-based products, growing geriatric population, preference for minimally invasive or non-invasive technologies and increasing use of collagen by biomedical industries. Morocco and Algeria are expected to offer significant growth opportunities for market players during the forecast period.

Companies Mentioned:



Gelatine co za

Woolworths co za

Rousselot

Gelita

PB Leiner

MDGSA Resource

Chimex Industrial Chemicals

Africa Spice

Nitta Casings

Calais Corporate Solutions

Pierre Fourie

Global Solutions Trading and Exports



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Market Overview



3. Market Dynamics



4. Segmentation



5. Competitive Landscape



6. Company Profiles



