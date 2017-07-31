3D Scanner Market Worth 5.90 Billion USD by 2023

PUNE, India, July 31, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

According to the new market research report "3D Scanner Market by Offering (Hardware & Software, Aftermarket Service), Type (Laser, Structured Light), Range, Product (Tripod Mounted, Fixed CMM Based, Portable CMM Based, Desktop), Application, Industry, and Geography - Global Forecast to 2023", published by MarketsandMarkets' , the 3D Scanner Market is expected to grow from USD 3.76 Billion in 2017 to USD 5.90 Billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period. The increasing need to capture large volumes of 3D data for modelling and analysis, rising focus on quality control, and growing awareness about advanced medical treatments are driving the growth of this market.

3D scanner market for reverse engineering applications to grow at a high rate between 2017 and 2023

The 3D scanner market for reverse engineering is expected to grow at a high rate between 2017 and 2023. Industries such as automotive, aerospace & defense, and manufacturing have started using 3D scanners to modify designs from actual objects and produce handmade cars, spare parts, and other parts (the production of which has stopped). 3D scanners offer high precision, faster product analysis, and ability to make changes in original products. These benefits provided by the scanners are driving the growth of the market for reverse engineering.

3D scanner market for architecture & construction industry to grow at a significant rate between 2017 and 2023

The 3D scanner market for the architecture & construction industry is growing at a significant rate because of the integration of 3D scanning technology with software such as Computer Aided Design (CAD), which assists in minimizing the building design time and overall cost pertaining to building information modeling (BIM). The use of 3D scanners is a safe and fast way to capture the "as-built" information required for bridge and road design, monitoring, and inspection. The measurement data captured by the 3D scanners is then converted into 3D and 2D CAD data for the visualization of plan views, border areas, and elevations. This kind of virtualization helps end user access the data from their computers.

The Americas to hold the major share of the 3D scanner market in 2017

The Americas comprises North America and South America. Various 3D scanning technologies have been adopted in this region at an early stage and used for different applications such as quality control, rapid prototyping, and reverse engineering across various industries, including automotive and aerospace. Moreover, the US is one of the earliest adopters of 3D scanners for new and emerging applications such as forensics, crime scene investigation, and fashion & jewelry.

The major players in the 3D scanner market include Hexagon AB (Sweden), FARO Technologies, Inc. (US), Nikon Metrology NV (Belgium), Trimble Inc. (US), and Topcon Corporation (Japan), 3D Systems Corporation (US), 3D Digital Corporation (US), Perceptron Inc.(US), Kreon Technology (France), Carl Zeiss Optotechnik GmBH (Germany), Shapegrabber (Canada), Fuel 3D (UK), Arctec 3D (Luxemburg), Capture 3D (California), Creaform, Inc. (Canada), Basis Software Inc. (US), Maptek Pty Ltd. (US), True Point Laser Scanning LLC (US), Next Engine (California), Shinning 3D (China), RangeVision (Russia), Exact Metrology (US), Trimet (US), 3D Scanco (US), and Paracosm, Inc. (US).

