Stock.Report: 4 Stocks to Watch In August

CORAL GABLES, FL / ACCESSWIRE / July 31, 2017 / According to a report from Zion Market Research, the global anti-aging market was valued at USD 140.3 billion in 2015, is expected to reach USD 216.52 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 7.5% between 2016 and 2021. Increasing aging population worldwide is a major driving factor for the anti-aging market. Strict regulations have led to the introduction of safe and efficient anti-aging products and services in the market expected to drive the anti-aging market in the near future.

Joey New York (JOEY) is a health, beauty and medical company with plans to further expand on its product and service offering. In addition to its cosmeceutical product lines, the company has taken a recent focus on botox and fillers. The company's LABB branded facilities opened the first location in South Beach, Miami, FL in May 2016. The Company has since opened additional locations in Daytona Beach, FL and Ft. Lauderdale, FL and expects to expand to Southern California, Las Vegas, and New York. Shares of the company closed just above $0.44 on Friday July 28, 2017.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE: EL) has seen share prices increase since May of 2017 when the company released strong sales and earnings gains along with positive forecasts for the year. While Wall Street expected earnings of $0.73 Estée Lauder reported $0.80 for the third quarter of fiscal 2017. Most recently the company announced the launch of a conversational lipstick advisor that helps guide customers to find their ideal lip shade. "One of the key pillars of our partnership with ModiFace is the application of Augmented Reality and AI across all platforms where customers interact with our brand," said Stephane de La Faverie, Global Brand President, Estée Lauder.

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NUS) shares have been on the rebound since its pull-back in February of 2017 after shares stumbled to lows of $47.10. On July 25 shares hit 2017 highs of $65.85, up nearly 40% since hitting those February lows. The company will release second-quarter 2017 results after the market closes on Wednesday, Aug. 2. The Nu Skin management team will host a conference call with the investment community later that same day beginning at 5 p.m.

Coty, Inc. (COTY) has seen a mixed market over the last six months. However, in July, shares of the beauty company have taken a bullish turn. Since hitting lows of $18.04 Coty has rebounded as high as $20.88 on July 28. This posted a new high for the year. In fact, shares of Coty haven't traded this high since November of 2016. The company is slated to release fiscal 2017 fourth quarter financial results before the open of the U.S. equity markets on the morning of Tuesday, August 22, 2017.

