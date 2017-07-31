Facade Specialties Inc., a Company that Offers Longboard Siding Products in Los Angeles, CA and NV, Launches New Website

Facade Specialties Features Quality Longboard Siding Products for Industrial and Residential Use

GLENDALE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 31, 2017 / The founders of Facade Specialties, Inc., a West Coast Distributor of Longboard siding products for industrial and residential use in Los Angeles, California and Nevada, are pleased to announce the launch of their new and user-friendly website.

To learn more about Facade Specialties, Inc. and how Longboard Aluminum Siding can be the ideal solution for a wide variety of projects, please visit http://www.thebluebook.com/iProView/1486093/facade-specialties-inc/subcontractors/.

As a company spokesperson noted, the founders of Facade Specialties, Inc. understand that many home and business owners are interested in trying Longboard siding products for different projects. This knowledge inspired them to revise and launch their upgraded and easy-to-navigate website and provide a resource where people can go to learn more about the Longboard siding products and their many attractive features. From a family who is interested in adding Longboard privacy fencing to their backyard to a company that is looking into Longboard ceiling systems, the new website is a one-stop Longboard shop.

Longboard Aluminum Siding offers all of the beauty and richness of wood, only without the maintenance, the spokesperson explained. The product comes in a variety of wood grain and solid colors, which offer a superior finish that is resistant to weathering in the critical areas of color and gloss retention.

"We cover walls, soffits, ceilings and more," the spokesperson noted, adding in addition to being a supplier of Longboard siding products, the experienced team from Facade Specialties, Inc. also enjoys collaborating with architects, engineers and builders to find ways to improve their product line.

"Aluminum's superb ductility, light weight, strength, and corrosion resistance in concert with its eco-friendly qualities and economic benefits have made this material a mainstream in construction for decades."

About Facade Specialties, Inc.:

Facade Specialties, Inc. is a West Coast Distributor for Longboard (R) Aluminum Siding, which is a perfect solution for achieving all of the richness and beauty of wood without the maintenance. Longboard is the product that will give a new look to any property with the added benefit of increased energy efficiency. The company's products are ideal for all commercial, residential or institutional projects. They cover walls, soffits, ceilings and even privacy fencing. For more information, please visit http://facadespecialtiesinc.com/.

Facade Specialties, Inc.

3502 Ocean View Blvd.

Glendale, CA 91208

Contact:

Margaret Gallivan

info@facadespec.com

866-716-2436

SOURCE: Facade Specialties, Inc.

