Syncona Limited - Director/PDMR Shareholding

Syncona Limited

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMRs") and Connected Persons

31 July 2017

1. Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ("PCA")

a) Name Ellen Strahlman

b) Position / status Non-Executive Director

c) Initial notification / amendment Initial Notification

2. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a) Description of the financial instrument Ordinary shares

GG00B8P59C08

b) Nature of the transaction Purchase of shares

c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 1.74 1,409

d) Aggregated information

Aggregated volume

Price N/A

e) Date of the transaction 27 July 2017

f) Place of the transaction BATS Chi-X Europe

g) Currency GBP - British Pound

a) Description of the financial instrument Ordinary shares

GG00B8P59C08

b) Nature of the transaction Purchase of shares

c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 1.717 6 1.714 33 1.732 1,760 1.74 3,956 1.72 1,2815 1.718 907 1.719 2,081

d) Aggregated information

Aggregated volume

Price



21,558 at1.724

e) Date of the transaction 27 July 2017

f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange

g) Currency GBP - British Pound

a) Description of the financial instrument Ordinary shares

GG00B8P59C08

b) Nature of the transaction Purchase of shares

c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 1.74 637

d) Aggregated information

Aggregated volume

Price N/A

e) Date of the transaction 27 July 2017

f) Place of the transaction Turquoise

g) Currency GBP - British Pound

a) Description of the financial instrument Ordinary shares

GG00B8P59C08

b) Nature of the transaction Purchase of shares

c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 1.72 2230 1.719 110

d) Aggregated information

Aggregated volume

Price



2340 at 1.72

e) Date of the transaction 28 July 2017

f) Place of the transaction BATS Chi-X Europe

g) Currency GBP - British Pound

a) Description of the financial instrument Ordinary shares

GG00B8P59C08

b) Nature of the transaction Purchase of shares

c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 1.719 122

d) Aggregated information

Aggregated volume

Price N/A

e) Date of the transaction 28 July 2017

f) Place of the transaction International Stock Exchange

g) Currency GBP - British Pound

a) Description of the financial instrument Ordinary shares

GG00B8P59C08

b) Nature of the transaction Purchase of shares

c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 1.713 1,101 1.717 49 1.711 256 1.719 45 1.714 925 1.715 1,384 1.72 16,256

d) Aggregated information

Aggregated volume

Price



20,016 at 1.719

e) Date of the transaction 28 July 2017

f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange

g) Currency GBP - British Pound

a) Description of the financial instrument Ordinary shares

GG00B8P59C08

b) Nature of the transaction Purchase of shares

c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 1.72 634

d) Aggregated information

Aggregated volume

Price N/A

e) Date of the transaction 28 July 2017

f) Place of the transaction Turquoise