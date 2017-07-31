sprite-preloader
WKN: 4573 ISIN: GG00B8P59C08  
Aktie:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
31.07.2017
(2 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Syncona Limited - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire
London, July 31

Syncona Limited

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMRs") and Connected Persons

31 July 2017

1.Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ("PCA")
a)NameEllen Strahlman
b)Position / statusNon-Executive Director
c)Initial notification / amendmentInitial Notification
2.Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrumentOrdinary shares
GG00B8P59C08
b)Nature of the transactionPurchase of shares
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
1.741,409
d)Aggregated information
Aggregated volume
Price		N/A
e)Date of the transaction27 July 2017
f)Place of the transactionBATS Chi-X Europe
g)CurrencyGBP - British Pound
a)Description of the financial instrumentOrdinary shares
GG00B8P59C08
b)Nature of the transactionPurchase of shares
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
1.7176
1.71433
1.7321,760
1.743,956
1.721,2815
1.718907
1.7192,081
d)Aggregated information
Aggregated volume
Price

21,558 at1.724
e)Date of the transaction27 July 2017
f)Place of the transactionLondon Stock Exchange
g)CurrencyGBP - British Pound
a)Description of the financial instrumentOrdinary shares
GG00B8P59C08
b)Nature of the transactionPurchase of shares
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
1.74637
d)Aggregated information
Aggregated volume
Price		N/A
e)Date of the transaction27 July 2017
f)Place of the transactionTurquoise
g)CurrencyGBP - British Pound
a)Description of the financial instrumentOrdinary shares
GG00B8P59C08
b)Nature of the transactionPurchase of shares
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
1.722230
1.719110
d)Aggregated information
Aggregated volume
Price

2340 at 1.72
e)Date of the transaction28 July 2017
f)Place of the transactionBATS Chi-X Europe
g)CurrencyGBP - British Pound
a)Description of the financial instrumentOrdinary shares
GG00B8P59C08
b)Nature of the transactionPurchase of shares
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
1.719122
d)Aggregated information
Aggregated volume
Price		N/A
e)Date of the transaction28 July 2017
f)Place of the transactionInternational Stock Exchange
g)CurrencyGBP - British Pound
a)Description of the financial instrumentOrdinary shares
GG00B8P59C08
b)Nature of the transactionPurchase of shares
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
1.7131,101
1.71749
1.711256
1.71945
1.714925
1.7151,384
1.7216,256
d)Aggregated information
Aggregated volume
Price

20,016 at 1.719
e)Date of the transaction28 July 2017
f)Place of the transactionLondon Stock Exchange
g)CurrencyGBP - British Pound
a)Description of the financial instrumentOrdinary shares
GG00B8P59C08
b)Nature of the transactionPurchase of shares
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
1.72634
d)Aggregated information
Aggregated volume
Price		N/A
e)Date of the transaction28 July 2017
f)Place of the transactionTurquoise
g)CurrencyGBP - British Pound

Enquiries
Company Secretary

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited

PO Box 255, Trafalgar Court

Les Banques

St Peter Port

Guernsey

GY1 3QL

+44 (0)1481 745001


