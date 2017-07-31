CALGARY, ALBERTA -- (Marketwired) -- 07/31/17 -- DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. ("DIRTT" or the "Company") (TSX: DRT) welcomes Todd W. Lillibridge to its board of directors and announces the resignation of Diana Propper de Callejon, each in effect August 2, 2017.

Lillibridge is Executive Vice President, Medical Property Operations at Ventas Inc. (NYSE: VTR) and brings more than 35 years' experience in the healthcare and real estate industries. Ventas, an S&P 500 company and $35 billion real estate investment trust, is the premier capital provider to leading healthcare companies with a portfolio of approximately 1300 properties including medical office buildings, life science and innovation centers, inpatient and long-term acute care facilities, and seniors housing.

"Todd's strategic insights and experience scaling operations is of immense value to DIRTT as we position for continued growth," says DIRTT Chairman of the Board, Steve Parry. "We're thrilled to have someone of his caliber joining us."

A respected industry veteran, Lillibridge founded his namesake company, Lillibridge Healthcare Services Inc. (LHS), in the 1990s. Since becoming a wholly-owned subsidiary of Ventas in 2010, the company has grown seven-fold and is now one of the United States' largest medical office and outpatient platforms. The $8 billion business unit operates 21+ million square feet of space in over 400 facilities across 250 markets in 32 states. LHS serves over 15,000 physician tenants daily, supporting 40 million patient visits every year.

Lillibridge is concurrently a board member for Ardent Health Services Inc., a leading for-profit health system with 20 hospitals across six states; Pacific Medical Buildings Real Estate Services, a healthcare real estate company; and Rush University Medical Center. He is a member the Young Presidents' Organization; the Economic Club of Chicago; and the Urban Land Institute. Lillibridge is a lifelong Chicago resident and received his Bachelor of Science with honors from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, where he is a member of the Dean's Business Council.

DIRTT also announces the resignation of Diana Propper de Callejon from its board, effective August 2, 2017. Propper de Callejon joined DIRTT's board in March 2011 and chaired the compensation committee since 2014. She brought more than 20 years' experience in finance, with a focus on identifying and supporting businesses demonstrating strong environmental and sustainability ethics.

"Diana was one of DIRTT's earliest supporters and her experience working with leaders in sustainable development and innovation proved to be a tremendous asset," says DIRTT President Scott Jenkins. "I thank Diana for her significant contributions, including the critical role she played in DIRTT's transition from private company to public in 2013. We look forward to her continued support and wish her all the best."

"I am proud of DIRTT's growth and the positive changes it's driving within the construction industry," says Propper de Callejon. "I'm confident the company is well positioned for continued success."

Propper de Callejon is Managing Director at Cranemere Inc., a holding company that acquires privately held, middle-market companies. Prior to Cranemere, she was Senior Advisor and Director of Expansion Capital Partners LLC; General Partner of Clean Technology Fund II; and Founder and Managing Director of EA Capital LLC. She is a director of several non-profit organizations and advisory bodies. Propper de Callejon resides in New York and holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Duke University and an MBA from Harvard Business School.

About DIRTT

DIRTT Environmental Solutions (Doing it Right This Time) uses its proprietary 3D software to design, manufacture and install fully customized prefabricated interiors. The Company's customers in the corporate, government, education and healthcare sectors benefit from DIRTT's precise design and costing; rapid lead times with the highest levels of customization and flexibility; and faster, cleaner construction. DIRTT's manufacturing facilities are in Phoenix, Savannah, Kelowna and Calgary. DIRTT's team supports nearly 100 sales partners throughout North America, the U.K., the Middle East and Asia. DIRTT trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "DRT." For more information visit www.DIRTT.net or contact us at ir@DIRTT.net.

Contacts:

Steve Parry

Chairman of the Board, DIRTT

416.777.0322

Steve@grenvillesrc.com



Scott Jenkins

President, DIRTT

403.723.5009

SJenkins@DIRTT.net



Kim MacEachern

Investor Relations, DIRTT

403.618.4539

KMacEachern@DIRTT.net



