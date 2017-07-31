The European Investment Trust Plc - Holding(s) in Company

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS

1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attached: The European Investment Trust plc

1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an "X" if appropriate)

Non-UK issuer

2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an "X")

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights X

An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments

An event changing the breakdown of voting rights

Other (please specify):

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name Investec Wealth & Investment Limited

City and country of registered office (if applicable) London, England

4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)

Name N/A

City and country of registered office (if applicable) N/A

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached: 28th July 2017

6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY): 31st July 2017

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8. A) % of voting rights through financial instruments

(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B) Total number of voting rights of issuer

Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 9.99% Nil 9.99% 42,006,769