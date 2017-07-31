DURHAM, NC -- (Marketwired) -- 07/31/17 -- EDRM, the leading standards organization for the e-discovery market under the auspices of the Duke Law Center for Judicial Studies, today announced a new series of educational webinars addressing Technology Assisted Review (TAR). The webinars will address topics such as when to use TAR, how various TAR tools work, common pitfalls and benefits, and how to explain TAR processes to clients, judges, and others.

Free registration is now available for the first two sessions in the new series:

Technology Assisted Review: What You Need to Know, Ask, and Expect

TAR experts Bonnie Kennedy of Delta Air Lines, Avi Benayoun of Greenberg Traurig and Adam Strayer of BDO will offer a 360-degree view of the TAR process from the perspective of the client, the law firm, and the service provider. Learn the importance of open communication, what each party in the process should be sure to know and ask, and how to avoid the problems can arise during the predictive coding process.

Thursday, August 3

2 p.m. Eastern / 11 a.m. Pacific

Practical Tips for a Successful First TAR Project

Technology Assisted Review (TAR) has been judicially approved for use in appropriate cases for several years now and is a powerful tool for document review, legal investigations, and beyond, yet most corporate legal departments and law firms are not utilizing this tool. In this webinar Kelly Atherton and Sam Merritt of NightOwl Discovery will share practical tips from the trenches on setting up the project and deadlines, and to effectively train the system to most efficiently categorize and rank documents.

Tuesday, August 8, 2017

2 p.m. Eastern / 11 a.m. Pacific

Additional webinar sessions will continue into the fall, and will focus on various types of TAR technology, selecting tools, managing workflows, working with the courts, and other aspects of Technology Assisted Review. The webinars will be broadcast live and available on demand after broadcast.

The EDRM TAR Webinar Series supplements the efforts of an active team of EDRM members developing guidelines for Technology Assisted Review. EDRM work on TAR guidelines will include the Duke TAR Conference, scheduled for Sept. 7-8 in Arlington, Virginia. Conference information is available on the Duke Law Center for Judicial Studies website.

About EDRM

The Electronic Discovery Reference Model (EDRM) creates practical resources to improve e-discovery and information governance. Since 2005, EDRM has delivered leadership, standards, best practices, tools, guides and test data sets to improve electronic discovery and information governance. Member individuals, law firms, corporations and government organizations actively contribute to the direction of EDRM. In 2016, EDRM became part of the Center for Judicial Studies at Duke Law School. EDRM expands the center's efforts to provide educational and professional resources in electronic discovery and information governance in support of its mission to promote a better understanding of the judicial process and generate ideas for improving the administration of justice. Visit EDRM.net to become a member. To learn more about the Duke Law Center for Judicial Studies, visit https://law.duke.edu/judicialstudies.

