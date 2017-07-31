

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Beligum's economic growth slowed in the second quarter after improving in the first three months of the year, preliminary figures from the National Bank of Belgium showed Monday.



Gross domestic product grew 0.4 percent from the previous quarter, when the economy expanded 0.6 percent. In the final three months of 2016, the economy grew 0.6 percent.



On a year-on-year basis, GDP increased 1.4 percent in the second quarter following 1.6 percent growth in the previous three months.



