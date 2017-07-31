Intu Properties plc - Completion of Joint Venture for Madrid Xanadu

31 JULY 2017

LEI: 213800JSNTERD5CJZO95

Regulated Information Classification: Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State of the EU

INTU PROPERTIES PLC AND TH REAL ESTATE ANNOUNCE COMPLETION OF THE JOINT VENTURE FOR MADRID XanadÃš SHOPPING CENTRE

intu properties plc ('intu') and TH Real Estate - on behalf of its pan-European investment vehicle, the European Cities Fund - announced on 26 May 2017 that they were forming a 50/50 joint venture to own Madrid Xanadú shopping centre in Spain. The centre was originally acquired by intu in March 2017.

The closing of the transaction was subject to certain completion conditions, including regulatory approvals, which have now been met, and the transaction has therefore completed today.

ENQUIRIES

intu properties plc Susan Marsden Group Company Secretary +44 (0)20 7887 7073

