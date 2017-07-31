Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 31, 2017) - Romios Gold Resources Inc. (TSXV: RG) (OTC Pink: RMIOF) (FSE: D4R) ("Romios") is pleased to announce that the Company has commenced a NQ drill core program on its Lundmark-Akow Lakes property to test a significant electromagnetic conductor at Atim Lake North, just northwest of the previous drilling reported on in the November 7, 2016 news release. The drill had been left on site to facilitate this follow-up program. The Lundmark-Akow Lakes claims are located approximately 18km north of Goldcorp's Musselwhite Mine, within the North Caribou Lake greenstone belt in the Patricia Mining Division, northwestern Ontario.

Assay results from the drill core will be released when they have been received and analysed by the Company.

About Romios Gold Resources Inc.

Romios is a progressive Canadian mineral exploration company established in 1995, and is actively engaged in precious and base metal exploration, most recently focused on gold, silver and copper in its properties in British Columbia, centrally located between Galore Creek Mining Corporation's large copper-gold-silver deposit and Barrick's high grade gold mine at Eskay Creek. Other property interests are in Northern Ontario, Quebec and Nevada.

This News Release contains forward-looking statements which are typically preceded by, followed by or including the words "believes", "expects", "anticipates", "estimates", "intends", "plans" or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance as they involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions. We do not intend and do not assume any obligation to update these forward- looking statements and shareholders are cautioned not to put undue reliance on such statements.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

