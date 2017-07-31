Mindtree Recognized by Independent Research Firm as a Continuous Testing Service Provider Leader

BANGALORE and WARREN, New Jersey, July 31, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Digital transformation company received highest scores possible in scale of service, mobile application and IoT testers

Mindtree, a global technology services and digital transformation company, has been named a leader in testing capabilities in the digital space by Forrester Research Inc., an independent research and advisory firm. Mindtree was recognized in the report titled, "The Forrester Wave': Continuous Testing Service Providers, Q3 2017."

Forrester evaluated Mindtree and ten other vendors against 29 criteria in the categories of current offering, strategy, as well as market presence. In addition to being rated a '5-on-5' in the client feedback criteria, Mindtree received the highest scores possible in scale of service, mobile application and IoT (Internet of Things) testers, and test case design criteria. The full report can be found here.

In the report, Forrester states: "Mindtree has developed a well-structured competency development plan after assessing its entire testing workforce's readiness for CT (Continuous Testing). Its goal is to quickly train full-stack engineers who can tackle testing, user experience, big data testing, and more. Mindtree uses its CAPE accelerator to help clients speed the automation journey across the IT lifecycle; it complements this with its CT DTEP (Dynamic Test Engineering Platform) accelerator for test design automation through model-based testing with Conformiq. MIST (Mindtree Integrated Scriptless Testing Automation Framework) completes the suite with test execution automation on Selenium, integration with Jenkins for continuous integration, and provisioning of test environments in public cloud and virtual environments. Mindtree has a good reservoir of CT talent for functional test automation, mobile, and IoT testing services."

"We're honored that Forrester has recognized us as a leader in Continuous Testing Services in the Digital Space," said Manas Chakraborty, Global Head, Test Engineering and Integrated Services, Mindtree. "We believe it is testimony to Mindtree's capabilities as a reliable partner for full-stack testing engineers and advanced Agile practices."

About Mindtree

Mindtree [NSE: MINDTREE] delivers digital transformation and technology services from ideation to execution, enabling Global 2000 clients to outperform the competition. 'Born digital,' Mindtree takes an agile, collaborative approach to creating customized solutions across the digital value chain. At the same time, our deep expertise in infrastructure and applications management helps optimize your IT into a strategic asset. Whether you need to differentiate your company, reinvent business functions or accelerate revenue growth, we can get you there. Visit www.mindtree.com to learn more.

