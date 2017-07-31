

MOSCOW (dpa-AFX) - Russian President Vladimir Putin has specified the number of U.S. diplomatic staff that have been ordered to leave the country in retaliation for Congress-backed new sanctions against the Kremlin.



More than 1,000 people are currently working in U.S. diplomatic missions in Russia, out of which '755 people must stop their activities,' Putin told Rossia-24 television in an interview.



CNN quoted Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov as saying Monday that it is upto the U.S. Government to draft a list of staff to be withdrawn.



The Kremlin retaliated to fresh U.S. sanctions last week by ordering Washington to downsize its diplomatic staff in Russia, and barring the use of some properties used by U.S. diplomats in that country.



The order would reduce the number of U.S. diplomatic and technical staff in Russia to 455, the same number of Russian diplomats it said were left in the United States after 35 Russians were expelled in December. The Russian notice period expires by September 1.



The U.S. Government has an Embassy in Moscow and consulates in St Petersburg, Yekaterinburg and Vladivostok which reportedly emlpoys around 1,100 diplomatic staff and technical workers, including Russian and U.S. citizens.



The Russian Foreign Ministry said, from August 1, it would be taking back a U.S. storage facility in Moscow, and a country house used by U.S. diplomats to relax.



In the interview, Putin indicated a prolonged gridlock in bilateral relations as Russia had run out of patience waiting for ties with the United States to improve.



'We have waited long enough, hoping that the situation would perhaps change for the better. But it seems that even if the situation is changing, it's not for any time soon,' he said.



Putin suggested he could consider more measures, but said: 'I am against it as of today.'



