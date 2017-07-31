LexisNexis® Wins SIIA Business Technology CODiE Award for Best News Media Monitoring Company

LexisNexis Newsdesk® demonstrates media intelligence success with prestigious industry recognition

NEW YORK, July 31,2017 /PRNewswire/ --LexisNexis, a leading provider of content and technology solutions today announced that LexisNexis Newsdesk® was named the Best News Media Monitoring Solution in the 2017 SIIA CODiE Awards. Finalists represent the best products, technologies, and services in software, information and business technology. LexisNexis beat out media monitoring industry veterans to claim the coveted win.

LexisNexis Newsdesk®, a leading global media monitoring and analysis platform, helps clients comprehensively search, analyze, monitor, and share market intelligence. With content in over 90 languages from all over the world, it touts robust coverage of traditional media and social media, including premium and licensed sources.

The SIIA CODiE Awards are the premier awards for the software and information industries, and have been recognizing product excellence for over 30 years. CODiE Award recipients are the companies producing the most innovative businesses technology products across the country, and around the world.

"The media landscape is evolving more rapidly than ever, and with the influx of new media, social, and increasing content volumes, it's critical for PR and Communications professionals to be armed with powerful tools for evaluating coverage and performance. We have been investing heavily in innovative enhancements to the LexisNexis Newsdesk® platform and are thrilled to gain this recognition from SIIA for how powerful the tool really is." said Alex Schwendtner, General Manager of Media Intelligence at LexisNexis.

Schwendtner continues, "We're honored to be winners in such a competitive category. We are really proud of the work we have accomplished to date, and are even more ecstatic about what's in store for Newsdesk's future."

LexisNexis continues to invest in their suite of Media Intelligence offerings. Earlier this year they rolled out a social analytics tool, a media contacts solution, and have expanded their professional service offering. Additionally, LexisNexis has committed a growing number of resources to the continuous enhancement and innovation of LexisNexis Newsdesk®, their flagship media intelligence product.

"I am impressed by the level of innovation and creativity of the products that have been selected as this year's CODiE Award finalists. We are happy to recognize these products and the power they have to transform the future of how we do business." said Ken Wasch, President of SIIA.

The SIIA CODiE Awards are the industry's only peer-reviewed awards program. The first-round review of all nominees is conducted by software and business technology experts with considerable industry expertise, including members of the industry, analysts, media, bloggers, bankers and investors. The scores from the expert judge review determine the finalists. SIIA members then vote on the finalist products, and the scores from both rounds are tabulated to select the winners. 60 awards were given this year for products and services developed specifically for B2B software, information and media companies.

More information about the Awards is available at: siia.net/CODiE.

Details about the winning products can be found at http://www.siia.net/codie/2017-Winners

About LexisNexis Legal & Professional

LexisNexis Legal & Professional is a leading global provider of legal, regulatory and business information and analytics that help professional customers make more informed decisions, increase productivity and serve their clients better. As a digital pioneer, the company was the first to bring legal and business information online with its Lexis® and Nexis® services. Today, LexisNexis Legal & Professional harnesses leading-edge technology and world-class content to help professionals work in faster, easier and more effective ways. Through close collaboration with its customers, the company ensures organizations can leverage its solutions to reduce risk, improve productivity, increase profitability and grow their business. LexisNexis Legal & Professional, which serves customers in more than 175 countries with 10,000 employees worldwide, is part of RELX Group, a global provider of information and analytics for professional and business customers across industries

About LexisNexis®Business Insight Solutions

LexisNexis Business Insight Solutions (BIS) is a business unit within LexisNexis®Legal & Professional serving companies and organizations across the globe, offering premier news, corporate information and public records through a portfolio of solutions, including the flagship media intelligence platform, LexisNexis Newsdesk®. This unique combination of market-leading content and innovative technology helps business professionals make more insightful decisions by offering them quick and easy access to the latest news, facts and insights regarding their brand, clients, prospects, competitors, suppliers and industry trends.

About the SIIA CODiE' Awards

The SIIA CODiE Awards is the only peer-reviewed program to showcase business and education technology's finest products and services. Since 1986, thousands of products, services and solutions have been recognized for achieving excellence.For more information, visit siia.net/CODiE.

