South America Algae Omega-3 Ingredient Market (2017-2022): Analysis By Type, Concentration Type, Application Type & Purity/Quality Type

DUBLIN, July 31, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "South America Algae Omega-3 Ingredient Market - Growth, Trends and Forecasts (2017 - 2022)" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The South America algae omega-3 ingredient market is expected to register a CAGR of 12.4%, during the forecast period of 2017-2022.

The growing demand for fortified oil, eggs, bread and processed food products are the major factors driving the growth of the market. Algal omega-3 provides a sustainable solution to industries and is suitable for the vegetarian label, which is accelerating the market growth rate. Increased cost of production and costly downstream processing are the major factors affecting the market growth. At present, the Brazil food industry is affected by inflation, which is restricting the market growth. Consumer spending on health and wellness products has decreased, significantly, from the previous year.

Omega-3, obtained from algae, is the sustainable, vegan source of omega-3, as compared to fish oil and krill oil. Many international companies are introducing new algal EPA products or collaborating with Brazilian companies to launch Algal EPA-based fortified products and supplements in the Brazil market. Global companies, such as TerraVia, Bunge, Solazyme, Polaris AlgaPrime and Altech, have understood the market potential of Brazil in the algal EPA industry and are working on projects, in Brazil, to deliver high-quality algae-based ingredients/food/feed/supplements.

The market has been segmented by type, concentration type, application type and purity/quality type.

Brazil dominates the market due to its high consumption of food products, followed by Argentina. Some of the major products in the omega-3 fortified industry in Argentina are bread, milk and cooking oil. Due to the growing economy, the rise in disposable income and health awareness, the algal-based EPA market has great potential in Argentina in future.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Research Approach and Methodology



3. Market Overview



4. Market Segmentation



5. Competitive Landscape



6. Company Profiles



7. Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/f2ck63/south_america

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716