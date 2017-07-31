The "Europe Malt Ingredient Market Growth, Trends and Forecasts (2017 2022)" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
Market Insights
Malting is the process of converting cereal grains like barley, wheat and others into malt, which can be used in brewing, distilling and food manufacturing. The cereal grains are germinated by soaking in water and allowed to sprout and then dried with hot air. During the malting process, the grain starches are converted into simple sugars such as glucose and fructose. Malt ingredients are used in the food industry as food additives, which impart desirable flavor and color to the finished product.
The major companies in the market are:
Malteurop Group
Boortmalt
Simpsons Malt
Bestmalz
Future Spotlight
Companies are focusing on different flavored malt beverage products such as fruit flavored malt beverage targeting especially female consumers. Wild flavors and specialty ingredients in beer mix and malt beverage are the growing opportunities for the market. Moreover, in developing regions, the introduction of healthier products made from malt such as malt energy drink, has been a targeted product for the market.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction
2. Research Approach and Methodology
3. Market Overview
4. Market Dynamics
5. Market Segmentation
- By Ingredient Type
- By Source Type
- By Application
- By Grade Type
- By Geography
6. Competitive Landscape
- Strategies Adopted by Key Players
- Most Active Companies in the Past Five Years
- Market Share Analysis
7. Company Profiles
Companies Mentioned
- BSG Craft Brewing
- Bairds Malt
- Bestmalz
- Boortmalt
- Cargill Belgium
- Castle Malting
- EDME Food Ingredients
- Glen Grant
- Malteurop Group
- Simpsons Malt
- The Malt Miller
