The "Europe Malt Ingredient Market Growth, Trends and Forecasts (2017 2022)" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

Market Insights

Malting is the process of converting cereal grains like barley, wheat and others into malt, which can be used in brewing, distilling and food manufacturing. The cereal grains are germinated by soaking in water and allowed to sprout and then dried with hot air. During the malting process, the grain starches are converted into simple sugars such as glucose and fructose. Malt ingredients are used in the food industry as food additives, which impart desirable flavor and color to the finished product.

The major companies in the market are:

Malteurop Group

Boortmalt

Simpsons Malt

Bestmalz

Future Spotlight

Companies are focusing on different flavored malt beverage products such as fruit flavored malt beverage targeting especially female consumers. Wild flavors and specialty ingredients in beer mix and malt beverage are the growing opportunities for the market. Moreover, in developing regions, the introduction of healthier products made from malt such as malt energy drink, has been a targeted product for the market.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

2. Research Approach and Methodology

3. Market Overview

4. Market Dynamics

5. Market Segmentation

By Ingredient Type

By Source Type

By Application

By Grade Type

By Geography



6. Competitive Landscape

Strategies Adopted by Key Players

Most Active Companies in the Past Five Years

Market Share Analysis



7. Company Profiles

Companies Mentioned

BSG Craft Brewing

Bairds Malt

Bestmalz

Boortmalt

Cargill Belgium

Castle Malting

EDME Food Ingredients

Glen Grant

Malteurop Group

Simpsons Malt

The Malt Miller



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/hw253c/europe_malt

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170731005661/en/

Contacts:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Related Topics: Cereals, Grains and Pulses