Chubb announces three new appointments to its regional claims team

LONDON, July 31,2017 /PRNewswire/ --Chubb today announced the appointment of three new positions within its regional claims team.

Marc Scheidegger has been appointed as Claims Director, Continental Europe, and will be based in Paris. With 22 years of experience in the insurance industry, Marc has joined Chubb from Zurich where he served in a series of senior claims roles with international responsibilities - most recently as Chief Claims Officer, Hong Kong General Insurance.

John Latter has been appointed as Claims Director, UK and Ireland, and is based in London. John has more than 30 years of insurance industry experience and also joins Chubb from Zurich, where he was Director of Technical Centre, UK Claims. Prior to this, John held a number of senior claims roles with both UK and international accountabilities.

Both Marc and John will report to Steve Parry, Director of Claims, Europe and Eurasia & Africa.

Steve Parry, Director of Claims, Europe and Eurasia & Africa said:

"Marc and John will direct the delivery of Chubb's claims service in these two regions. With their wealth of European and wider international experience, great technical expertise and strong track record of providing both leadership and customer focus in claims handling, they are a great addition to the team."

To further strengthen Chubb's regional claims team, Kevin Smith has been appointed as European Claims Service Manager. Based in London, Kevin will have responsibility for overall service delivery across Europe and will focus on major multinational accounts, as well as the development of Chubb's service proposition across the middle market and SME sectors. Kevin first joined Chubb in 2003 as Property Claims Adjuster in London. After occupying a number of external roles in the technical and claims management spheres, Kevin returned in 2013 as Assistant Property Claims Manager, Europe. Kevin will also report to Steve Parry.

Steve Parry, Director of Claims, Europe and Eurasia & Africa said:

"These appointments further demonstrate the fundamental importance of claims within our business and our commitment to continually improving customer service in a market where our reputation for claims excellence remains a powerful differentiator."

About Chubb

