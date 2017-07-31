CEOCFO Magazine: Pulmatrix Strengthens Its Financials and Improves Outlook

In an Interview with CEOCFO, Dr. Robert Clarke, CEO of Pulmatrix, Explains How Progress in Its Pipeline of Innovative Inhaled Drugs has Enabled the Company to Raise More Cash and Accelerate Development

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 31, 2017 / CEOCFO Magazine, an independent investment publication that highlights important technologies and companies, today released an interview [http://ceocfointerviews.com/interviews/Pulmatrix17.htm] with Robert W. Clarke, Ph.D., CEO of Pulmatrix, Inc. (NASDAQ: PULM), a Boston area pharmaceutical company developing innovative inhaled drugs.

In the interview with CEOCFO's Bud Wayne, Dr. Clarke explained how the potential offered by its innovative inhaled drug candidates has enabled Pulmatrix to raise more money in two separate registered direct stock offerings. As a result, "we believe the company is poised to be in a stronger financial position with very high value programs that will have significant clinical data and partnerships over the next 12-15 months," Dr. Clarke told CEOCFO.

That stronger financial position will enable Pulmatrix to accelerate its already rapid pace of development for its inhaled drug candidates and to bring in key partners, Dr. Clarke explained.

As Dr. Clarke told CEOCFO, the company's recent progress includes:

Clinical data on Pulmatrix's drug for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), PUR0200. The drug combines tiotropium bromide, the active component in the billion-dollar blockbuster drug Spiriva, with Pulmatrix's breakthrough iSPERSE TM drug delivery platform. The clinical data showed not only that PUR0200 successfully delivers the needed amount of medicine to the lungs, but also that it does so at a much lower dose of the drug than the marketed product because of Pulmatrix's much higher efficiency of drug delivery. That is expected to reduce side effects.

drug delivery platform. The clinical data showed not only that PUR0200 successfully delivers the needed amount of medicine to the lungs, but also that it does so at a much lower dose of the drug than the marketed product because of Pulmatrix's much higher efficiency of drug delivery. That is expected to reduce side effects. Receiving a "Qualified Infectious Disease Product" (QIDP) designation for Pulmatrix's inhaled antifungal drug candidate, PUR1900. Pulmatrix's technology makes it possible for the first time to deliver an antifungal drug directly to the lungs, where it is needed to fight fungal lung infections in cystic fibrosis patients and others, rather than taking an oral pill. "We have a significant opportunity on our hands with PUR1900 by making the drug inhaled versus the current oral version," Dr. Clarke told CEOCFO.

Licensing novel drug candidates from RespiVert (wholly owned subsidiary of Janssen Biotech) that have the potential to reduce inflammation in the lungs by an entirely new mechanism. Offering a new class of drugs to treat major diseases like COPD "is the real Holy Grail," Dr. Clarke said. Since inflammation is what causes the downward spiral in COPD patients, with this new approach, "we hope we can intervene and slow that progression and improve the quality of life," Dr. Clarke said.

