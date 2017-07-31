

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Discovery Communications, Inc. (DISCA, DISCB, DISCK) has agreed to acquire Scripps Networks Interactive, Inc. (SNI), the owner of HGTV, Travel Channel and the Food Network, in a cash-and-stock deal valued at $14.6 billion. This includes the assumption of Scripps' net debt of approximately $2.7 billion.



Discovery, the owner of Discovery Channel, Animal Planet and TLC, will pay $90 per share for the acquisition. The purchase price represents a 34 percent premium to Scripps' unaffected share price as of Tuesday, July 18, 2017.



The purchase price will be comprised of $63.00 per share in cash and $27.00 per share in Class C Common shares of Discovery stock. The transaction is expected to close by early 2018.



Viacom, parent of MTV and Nickelodeon, dropped out of the bidding for Scripps after failing to keep up with the offer price.



The combined company will produce about 8,000 hours of original programming annually, be home to approximately 300,000 hours of library content, and also generate a combined 7 billion short-form video streams monthly.



Combined, Discovery and Scripps will have nearly 20 percent share of ad-supported pay-TV audiences in the U.S. The combined company will also be home to five of the top pay-TV networks for women and will account for over 20 percent share of women watching primetime pay-TV in the U.S.



The companies expect the merger to create cost synergies of about $350 million. Kenneth Lowe, chairman, president and CEO of Scripps Networks, is expected to join Discovery's board of directors following the close of the transaction.



Discovery sees strong opportunities to strengthen its existing global female networks with select content from Food Network, HGTV and all the Scripps brands.



Scripps also has a strong position in key international growth markets, including the U.K. and Poland. This will help fuel Discovery's existing content pipeline in growth areas like Discovery's Home and Health network in Latin America.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX