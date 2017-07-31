

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Canadian dollar slipped against its major counterparts in the European session on Monday, as the nation's raw materials prices fell in June to the most December 2015 and industrial product prices tumbled on lower prices for energy and petroleum products.



Data from Statistics Canada showed that the industrial product price index declined 1.0 percent in June, bigger than expectations for a fall of 0.3 percent. The May reading was upwardly revised to a 0.1 percent rise, whose figure was originally reported as a 0.2 percent drop.



The raw materials price index declined 3.7 percent in June. This was the second consecutive monthly decline and the largest decline since December 2015.



This was steeper than the 3.3 percent drop expected and follows a 1.7 percent decrease in May.



The loonie was also weighed by falling oil prices, as investors resorted to profit taking from its recent gains.



Crude for September delivery fell $0.20 to $49.51 per barrel.



The currency has been trading in a negative territory in the Asian session.



The loonie slipped to 88.52 against the Japanese yen, from a high of 88.99 hit at 6:00 am ET. The loonie is likely to find support around the 86.00 region.



Figures from the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism showed that Japan's housing starts rebounded in June.



Housing starts increased unexpectedly 1.7 percent year-on-year in June, reversing a 0.3 percent fall in May. Housing starts were forecast to drop 0.2 percent.



The loonie edged down to 1.2490 against the greenback, after having advanced to 1.2431 at 5:00 pm ET. Continuation of the loonie's downtrend may see it challenging support around the 1.26 area.



Reversing from an early high of 1.4601 against the euro, the loonie eased to 1.4656.The loonie is seen finding support around the 1.49 mark.



Flash data from Eurostat showed that Eurozone inflation remained stable in July.



Inflation came in at 1.3 percent in July, the same rate as seen in June. Economists had forecast the rate to ease marginally to 1.2 percent.



The loonie eased to 0.9953 against the aussie, off its early high of 0.9926. The pair finished Friday's deals at 0.9931.



Data from the Reserve Bank of Australia showed that Australia's private sector credit rose 0.6 percent on month in June - beating forecasts for 0.4 percent, which would have been unchanged.



On a yearly basis, credit gained 5.4 percent - exceeding forecasts for 5.2 percent and up from 5.0 percent in the previous month.



Looking ahead, U.S. pending home sales data for June is due shortly.



