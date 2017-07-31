Africa Beta-Glucan Market to Reach $19.75 Million by 2022: Abundant Opportunity for Growth in these Regions Due to the Emerging Economies & Governments' Initiatives

DUBLIN, July 31, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Africa Beta-Glucan Market - Growth, Trends and Forecasts (2017 - 2022)" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The Africa Beta-Glucan Market accounted for USD 12.82 million in 2016 and is expected to reach USD 19.75 million by 2022, with a CAGR of 7.4%.

Factors driving the beta-glucan industry are the increasing consumption of nutraceuticals and functional food, its usage as immunomodulator (immunomodulators are chemical agents that modify the immune response or the functioning of the immune system) and increased usage as fat substitutes. Another major market trend is the consumers shifting to processed foods, to proactively strengthen their immune system. A large part of the working class in these regions belongs to the age group of 18 to 50 years, which includes men and women. The consumption level of beta-glucan is very high, which helps to keep people healthy and proactive.

Moreover, there has been an abundant opportunity for growth in these regions due to the emerging economies and the governments' initiatives. The demand for beta-glucan products has increased due to a change in the eating patterns and rise in consumption of processed foods, coupled with high disposable incomes in the South African countries. Beta-glucan is a natural immune booster, intended to protect against all interruptions that may bring about damage to the body.

The shortage of raw material, like molasses, due to its increasing application in wine blending and industrial applications, is expected to hinder the beta-glucan market growth. The production of yeast is dependent on the availability of molasses. The yeast market is facing tough competition from other industries for raw materials. The bio-fuel industry is also threatening the growth of the yeast margin as it operates on high margins. The availability of other feasible substitutes is also hampering the beta-glucan industry.

The human body does not produce beta-glucan, naturally. Hence, the only way to get is through outside sources, such as baker's yeast, shiitake mushrooms, and cereal grains that include barley, oats, rye, and wheat. Hence, beta-glucan is segmented by source type into cereal, yeast, mushroom, bacteria. By type, the market is segmented as soluble and insoluble. The cereal segment accounted for the maximum share of the beta-glucan market, in 2016. This segment is further segregated into oats barley and others such as wheat, sorghum, rye, of which, oats is the fastest-growing segment. By type, the market has been segmented into soluble beta-glucan and insoluble beta-glucan. Soluble beta-glucan dominated the market, with a value of USD 2.31 million, in 2015.

Companies Mentioned:



Associated British Foods Plc

Tate & Lyle Oat Ingredients

Lesaffre Human Care

Lallemand

Biothera Inc.

Royal DSM N.V.

Cargill

AIT Ingredients (The Soufflet Group)

Bio Springer

Chr. Hansen

Ozone Company



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Research Approach and Methodology



3. Market Overview



4. Market Segmentation



5. Competitive Landscape



6. Company Profiles



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/tgj2m6/africa

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716