LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM -- (Marketwired) -- 07/31/17 -- Pursuant to Rule 203.01 of the New York Stock Exchange Manual, BT (NYSE: BT) announces to holders of its American Depositary Shares that its Annual Report & Form 20-F 2017, which was filed with the US Securities and Exchange Commission on May 25, 2017, is available on its website at www.bt.com/annualreport
Hard copies of the Annual Report & Form 20-F 2017 will be available free of charge, upon request from:
JPMorgan Chase & Co
PO Box 64504
St Paul, MN 55164-0854
United States of America
Email:
jpmorgan.adr@wellsfargo.com
Tel:
+1 800 990 1135 (General)
+1 651 453 2128 (From outside the US)
+1 800 428 4237 (Global Invest Direct)
Website:
www.adr.com
Any questions regarding this release should be directed to:
Investor relations:
Mark Lidiard
Tel: 020 7356 4909
Press office:
Dan Thomas
Tel: 020 7356 5369