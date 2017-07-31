Third Point Offshore Investors Ltd - Completion of 30th June 2017 Share Conversion - Update

Third Point Offshore Investors Limited (the "Company")

(A closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 47161)

31st July 2017

Completion of 30th June 2017 Share Conversion - Update

Further to the announcement released on 28 July 2017 pursuant to the 30 June 2017 share conversion, application has been made to the Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA") for the 1,458 new US Dollar shares to be admitted to the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange's main market for listed securities on or around 2 August 2017.

Enquiries:

Company Secretary

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited

Franczeska Hanford +44 148-174-5918

Email: FK26@ntrs.com