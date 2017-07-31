Third Point Offshore Investors Ltd - Completion of 30th June 2017 Share Conversion - Update

PR Newswire
London, July 31
Third Point Offshore Investors Limited (the "Company")
(A closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 47161)
31st July 2017
Completion of 30th June 2017 Share Conversion - Update
Further to the announcement released on 28 July 2017 pursuant to the 30 June 2017 share conversion, application has been made to the Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA") for the 1,458 new US Dollar shares to be admitted to the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange's main market for listed securities on or around 2 August 2017.
Enquiries:
Company Secretary
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
Franczeska Hanford +44 148-174-5918
Email: FK26@ntrs.com