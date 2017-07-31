TORONTO, ON--(Marketwired - July 31, 2017) - DRA Group Holdings is pleased to announce the appointment of Pierre Julien as Executive Vice President - Origination for the DRA Group. In this role Pierre will lead DRA's global origination team in identifying and accessing new business channels, seeking opportunities for growth into adjacent sectors and developing innovative ways to enhance DRA's service offering to clients.

"We are excited to welcome Pierre to our global team of professionals. In recent months DRA conducted an extensive talent search and during this process Pierre distinguished himself as a thought leader with the skills and experience needed to help us realise our global growth strategy," said Wray Carvelas, CEO of DRA Group Holdings.

Pierre has over 22 years of senior level industry experience. Prior to joining DRA, he served as Vice President, Business Development and EPCM Partner Management at Outotec Ltd., a global leader in minerals and metals processing technology.

Pierre graduated from Haileybury School of Mines and has an MBA from Queen's University in Kingston, Ontario. He is a very well respected member of the North American mining community who holds executive and board level roles with the Canadian Mineral Processors Society and the Canadian Institute of Mines, Metallurgy & Petroleum (CIMM).

Pierre will be based primarily in DRA's Toronto office. In the coming months, he will commence a global tour of the business to formally introduce himself to colleagues and clients in all regions.

About DRA

DRA is a multi-disciplinary global engineering group that originated in South Africa and delivers mining, mineral processing, energy, water treatment and infrastructure services from concept to commissioning, as well as comprehensive operations and maintenance services for the mineral resources and energy sectors. DRA has offices in Africa, Australia, Canada, China, India and the United States.

