Global Polybutadiene Market to Reach $12.7 Billion by 2022: Increasing Adoption of Polybutadiene in Automotive, Plastics & Chemical Industries

The Global Polybutadiene Market size is estimated to reach USD 12.71 billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 5.3% from 2017 to 2022.



The growth of the market can be attributed to the increasing adoption of polybutadiene across various industries, such as automotive, plastics, and chemical industries, owing to their properties including toughness, excellent abrasion resistance, high tensile strength, low rolling resistance, and low glass transition. However, fluctuations in raw material prices may restrain the growth of market.



The tire industry is estimated to be the fastest-growing application segment of the polybutadiene market during the forecast period. Properties such as toughness, abrasion and cold resistance, high tensile strength, high resilience, and good hot tear strength makes it suitable for tire manufacturing. A major driver of the tire industry is the growing automotive industry. The growing demand for fuel efficiency and eco-friendly tires are also driving the tire industry, and, in turn, the demand for polybutadiene in tire application.

Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing market for polybutadiene market, in terms of both value and volume. High economic growth, growing manufacturing industries, availability of cheap labor, increasing foreign investments, and rise in the adoption of polybutadiene across automotive and plastic industries are some of the major factors expected to fuel the growth of the market in the region. China, India, South Korea, and Thailand are the key markets for polybutadiene in Asia Pacific.

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (Sinopec)

China Wanda Group

Evonik Industries Ag

Firestone Polymers LLC

JSR Corporation

Kumho Petrochemical Co. Ltd.

Kuraray Co. Ltd.

LG Chem Ltd.

Lanxess AG

Mitsubishi Corporation

Nippon Soda Co. Ltd.

Nizhnekamskneftekhim

PJSC Sibur Holding

Petrochina Company Ltd.

Reliance Industries Limited

Saudi Arabia Basic Industries Corporation (SABIC)

Shazand Petrochemical Corporation (ARPC)

Synthos S.A.

Taiwan Synthetic Rubber Corporation (TSRC)

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company

Total Cray Valley

Trinseo S.A.

UBE Industries, Ltd.

Versalis S.P.A

Zeon Corporation



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights



5 Market Overview



6 Polybutadiene Market, By Type



7 Polybutadiene Market, By Application



8 Polybutadiene Market, By Region



9 Competitive Landscape



10 Company Profiles



