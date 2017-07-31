Adherence Packaging Market Worth 917.7 Million USD by 2022

PUNE, India, July 31, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

According to a new market research report "Adherence Packaging Market, By System (Unit-dose, Multi-dose) Type (Blister Card, Pouch) Material (Plastic, Paper & Paperboard, Aluminum) End User (Retail, Long-term care facility, Hospital, Mail-order pharmacies) - Global Forecast to 2022" published by MarketsandMarkets', the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.2% between 2017 and 2022 to reach USD 917.7 million by 2022.

Browse 174 Market Data Tables and 31 Figures spread through 199 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Adherence Packaging Market"

The growth in this market is mainly attributed to factors such as high rate of medication nonadherence, growing need to minimize medication wastage, and technological advancements such as remote dispensing systems.

By systems type, the multi-dose packaging systems segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2016

On the basis of packaging systems, the market is categorized into multi-dose packaging systems and unit-dose packaging systems. The multi-dose packaging systems segment is further segmented into blister cards packaging systems and pouches/strips packaging systems. Similarly, the unit-dose packaging segment is further segmented into blister cards packaging systems and pouches/strips packaging systems. In 2016, the multi-dose packaging systems segment accounted for the largest share of the Adherence Packaging Market. The large share and high growth of this segment can primarily be attributed to the benefits of multi-dose packaging, such as assisting patients with complicated prescription regimens, ability to enhance patient safety, and elimination of medication waste.

By packaging type & material, the blister cards segment & plastic film segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR

By type, the global Adherence Packaging Market is segmented into blister cards and pouches/strips. By material, the global Adherence Packaging Market is segmented into plastic film, paper & paperboard, and aluminum. In 2016, the blister cards segment dominated the Adherence Packaging Market. Plastic film segment dominated the adherence packaging material market. Transparency, malleability, lightweight, and cost-effectiveness of plastic films are few of the factors driving the growth of this segment.

By end users, the retail pharmacies segment held the largest market share in 2016

The major end users of Adherence Packaging Market are retail pharmacies, long-term care facilities, hospitals, and mail-order pharmacies. In 2016, the retail pharmacies segment accounted for the largest share of the global Adherence Packaging Market.

North America dominated the market in 2016

In 2016, North America dominated the global Adherence Packaging Market. Rising prevalence of chronic diseases, increase in healthcare expenditure, rapid growth in the aging population, growing pharmaceuticals market, high rate of medication nonadherence, and an increase in funding by government agencies are driving the growth of the Adherence Packaging Market in North America.

The key players in the Adherence Packaging Market are Omnicell, Inc. (U.S.), McKesson Corporation (U.S.) , Becton, Dickinson and Company (U.S.), Parata Systems LLC (U.S), KUKA AG (Germany), TCGRx (U.S.), RxSafe, LLC (U.S.), ARxIUM Inc. (U.S.), and Talyst Systems LLC. (U.S.).

