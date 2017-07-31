A new Insight Brief from the Rocky Mountain Institute (RMI) spotlights the potential to decarbonize the mining sector through renewable energy. With 75 percent of the global mining industry focused on coal, renewables are now cheap enough to power even the coal industry.

Like it or not, mining, in general, will remain part of the global economy for decades to come. As the insight brief outlines, there is great untapped potential to achieve gigaton-scale carbon reductions in the mining industry. Mining represents between 1 to 11 percent of world energy consumption, depending on the source. In terms of generation and capacity, that represents 56 GW of capacity and 434 TWh of generation. Given renewables lower capacity factors, powering the mining industry would require 180 GW. With only 1 GW worth of renewables constructed and another 1 GW in the pipeline, there is much to be done.

Achieving full decarbonization of the mining industry will require electrifying many processes that run on diesel. Currently, 32 percent of the mining industry runs on electricity, though outside of trucking, every other mining function can be electrified, from digging to moving raw minerals. And even trucking is not impossible to electrify.

Moving materials account for 40 percent of mining's total energy consumption. Mines rely on diesel trucks to move these materials, though most of this movement occurs along fixed routes where the ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...