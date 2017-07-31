Cabinet Ecosystem Provides Foundation for Simplified, Reliable Operation

As the Internet of Things (IoT) continues to evolve and Edge Computing, which pushes applications, data and computing services away from centralised data centres, becomes more common, managing assets and white space remotely becomes more challenging. A comprehensive and reliable solution that works together to simplify operation, costs and labor, as well as allows for network expansion is key.

Chatsworth Products (CPI), experts in protecting technology investments in data centres and telecommunications rooms across the globe, recommends a cabinet ecosystem that addresses the following solutions:

Airflow management: A cabinet should be capable of supporting and protecting valuable IT equipment, while reducing energy consumption and maximising cooling efficiency. CPI's F-Series TeraFrame Cabinet leverages CPI Passive Cooling technology to support densities above 30 kW.

A cabinet should be capable of supporting and protecting valuable IT equipment, while reducing energy consumption and maximising cooling efficiency. CPI's F-Series TeraFrame Cabinet leverages CPI Passive Cooling technology to support densities above 30 kW. Efficient power management: Boost operational efficiency by managing and monitoring power at the rack- and device-level. CPI's eConnect Power Distribution Units (PDU) integrate power management, environmental monitoring and electronic access control into one consolidated user interface. Additionally, overall networking costs can be dramatically reduced with Secure Array™ Technology, which supports up to 32 PDUs under one IP address.

Boost operational efficiency by managing and monitoring power at the rack- and device-level. CPI's eConnect Power Distribution Units (PDU) integrate power management, environmental monitoring and electronic access control into one consolidated user interface. Additionally, overall networking costs can be dramatically reduced with Secure Array™ Technology, which supports up to 32 PDUs under one IP address. Environmental monitoring: Further enhance efficiency through environmental monitoring, which provides the ability to remotely monitor, record and analyse environmental security and safety conditions. eConnect PDUs environmental probes measure temperature and humidity at the rack level, while CPI's Remote Infrastructure Management (RIM) provides temperature, humidity, airflow, pressure and leak detection at the rack or room level.

Further enhance efficiency through environmental monitoring, which provides the ability to remotely monitor, record and analyse environmental security and safety conditions. eConnect PDUs environmental probes measure temperature and humidity at the rack level, while CPI's Remote Infrastructure Management (RIM) provides temperature, humidity, airflow, pressure and leak detection at the rack or room level. Access control: Extend security to the rack-level for better control and record keeping of access and assets. eConnect Electronic Access Control (EAC) allows users to remotely program, monitor and control each cabinet access and keep a log entry for security and regulatory compliance purposes.

Lastly, in order to simplify management of multiple cabinets at a single site or multiple edge sites, it is important to consider an easy-to-use, centralised data centre infrastructure management (DCIM) solution, such as CPI's Power IQ for eConnect, that can auto discover all integrated manageable hardware within the cabinets. Power IQ maps out all cabinets and in a snapshot, provides health status information covering power and environmental parameters, as well as the status of the electronic locks and the cabinet door. It also provides time-stamped filterable events and data logs for audit and troubleshooting purposes. It also can be used to make bulk configuration changes, and push firmware upgrades to all integrated devices across sites.

"A complete cabinet ecosystem approach that incorporates an integrated hardware solution, all networked through very few IP addresses and managed centrally through a plug-and-play software is the key to simplified remote management," states Ashish Moondra, CPI Sr. Product Manager of Power, Electronics Software.

For more information on how CPI's solutions can provide the key elements for a successful data centre solution, click here.

About Chatsworth Products

At Chatsworth Products (CPI), it is our mission to address today's critical IT infrastructure needs with products and services that protect your ever-growing investment in information and communication technology. We act as your business partner and are uniquely prepared to respond to your specific requirements with global availability and rapid product customisation that will give you a competitive advantage. At CPI, our passion works for you. With over two decades of engineering innovative IT physical layer solutions for the Fortune 500 and multinational corporations, CPI can respond to your business requirements with unequalled application expertise, customer service and technical support, as well as a global network of industry-leading distributors. Headquartered in the United States, CPI operates from multiple sites worldwide, including offices in Mexico, Canada, China, the United Arab Emirates and the United Kingdom. CPI's manufacturing facilities are located in the United States, Asia and Europe.

