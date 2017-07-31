Brands will compete for a chance to win retail space and open up shop in London, Paris, or New York City

Appear Here (NYC / UK), the leading marketplace for short-term retail space, announces the launch of its second Space for Ideas competition in partnership with Square to discover the next three big retail ideas. This year's judges panel includes fashion and commerce powerhouses Neil Blumenthal (co-founder of Warby Parker), Natalie Massenet (founder of Net-a-Porter), Nick Jones (founder of Soho House) and Ajaz Ahmed (founder of AKQA). The winning concepts will receive a two-week flagship space in one of the world's top retail destinations: London, Paris and New York. Plus, they'll receive the mentorship, design advice and budget to bring their ideas to life.

"Space for Ideas helps talented people turn ideas into reality. As an entrepreneur, I'm inspired by the energy and innovation that bubbles up through competition," says Blumenthal.

The greatest challenge many entrepreneurs face is finding affordable retail space and raising the funds to bring their ideas to life, so Space for Ideas gives emerging brands and young designers the leg up they need to get started.

The judges were chosen as industry leaders in their relevant fields, as well as their ability to build $250M+ businesses. With their secrets to success, the panel will be offering mentorship to the winning entrepreneurs as they navigate the retail industry in an age of sky-high rents and shuttering stores.

"There is a magic in making an idea come to life. Which is why we want to give visionary designers, talented entrepreneurs and budding creatives the chance to show the world what their ideas can do. We're looking for people who can create something truly unique in their space," says Appear Here founder and CEO Ross Bailey. "At Appear Here we believe that when the right idea hits the right space at the right time, great things can happen. When you think about brands like Paul Smith that have managed to build global empires off the back of a market stall, or even Appear Here's own conception, which was sparked off the back of a small shop for the Queen's Diamond Jubilee, it's exciting to see what Space for Ideas can achieve by connecting these ideas to spaces in the world's best cities."

How it works

Starting today, July 31, through midnight on September 15, brands can enter through the Space for Ideas website for (NYC / UK). The three winners will be announced on September 21 and will open their doors to the public on October 18 through November 1.

Prize Package

A two-week, rent-free flagship store in the heart of London, Paris or New York City

$4K (£3K) to spend and up to $10K (£7.8K) in design services from a leading retail design agency to help execute the vision

Mentoring sessions from experts in the industry, competition partners and judges

Square POS hardware kit

About Appear Here

Appear Here is the leading global marketplace for short-term retail space. It connects brands, retailers, designers and entrepreneurs with available space seamlessly online. Launched in February 2013 by 20-year-old Ross Bailey, Appear Here has become the go-to destination to make creative, retail ideas happen. More than 80,000 major brands like Supreme, Loewe, Coca-Cola, Net-a-Porter and Kanye West, as well as thousands of independents and entrepreneurs, use Appear Here.

Over 4,000 exclusive spaces have been listed on Appear Here in the UK and France, and as of April 2017, Appear Here has added New York's top neighborhoods like Nolita, Soho, West Village, Chelsea and Williamsburg to its global network of spaces. The company also works with leading retailers like TOPSHOP to list space in their flagship stores.

For more information visit www.appearhere.nyc or www.appearhere.co.uk.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170731005721/en/

Contacts:

Moxie Communications Group for Appear Here

Rebecca Lew

appearhere@moxiegrouppr.com