Sewing Machines - Global Strategic Business Report 2017 - Growing Demand for Advanced & Feature Rich Sewing Machines Drive Healthy Market Growth

DUBLIN, July 31, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Sewing Machines - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.
This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Sewing Machines in Thousand Units by the following Principal Segments: Home Sewing Machines, and Industrial Sewing Machines. Company profiles are primarily based on public domain information including company URLs.
The report profiles 98 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- Aisin Seiki Co., Ltd.
- Baby Lock
- Brother Industries, Ltd.
- Bernina International AG
- Jaguar International Corporation
- Janome Sewing Machine Co., Ltd.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Industry Overview
- Sewing Machines: Providing Limitless Creativity for Industrial Users, Quilters, Home Décor Sewers, and Fashion Enthusiasts
- Global Market Outlook
- Asian Countries Continue to Turbo Charge Future Market Growth
- Rising Standards of Living Fuel Growth in Asian Countries
- China Dominates Global Production and Consumption
2. Competition
- Sewing Machines Marketplace: Highly Consolidated and Competitive
- Innovation: A Major Determinant of Success in the Market
- Fashion Conscious Women Trigger Changes in Player Strategies
- Singer: The Evolutionary Innovation-Driven Journey over the Years
- Pfaff: Innovations Spanning Six Decades Summarized
- Leading Sewing Machine Models Worldwide
- Sleek and Chic BROTHER PC 420PRW
- Versatile QUANTUM STYLIST 9960 from SINGER
- Unbeatable JUKI TL-2010Q
- Inexpensive SINGER 7528
- Iconic BROTHER CS6000I
- Feature Rich BROTHER SE400
- Outstanding JUKI HZL-F600
- Heavy Duty SINGER 4423
- Easy to Use JANOME 8077
- Impressive JANOME DC2014
- Budget-Friendly JANOME 2212
- Affordable BROTHER HC1850
- Sturdy JANOME HD1000
- Impressive SINGER 5400 SEW MATE
- SINGER 1234 for Beginners with Machine Owner's Class Online
- Fabulous SINGER 8763
- Key Purchase Considerations for Pros and Beginners
- Speed
- Maximum Stitch Width
- Working Space
- Automatic Thread Cutter
- Built in Needle Threader
- Manual vs. Automated Thread Tension
- Adjustable Stitch Length
- Diverse Stitches
- Motor Size
- Weight and Size
- Popular Higher Priced Models (Above $1,000)
- Juki HZL-F600
- Computerized Sewing and Quilting Machine
- Janome 1600P-QC
- High Speed Quilting and Sewing Machine
- Janome MC-6300P
- Professional Heavy Duty Sewing Machine
- Popular Medium Priced Models (US$500 to US$999)
- Juki TL-2000 Qi
- Sewing and Quilting Machine
- Singer S18
- Studio Computerized High Performance Quilting and Sewing Machine
- Popular Lower Priced Models (Below US$500)
- Janome 2212 Sewing Machine
- Singer Quantum Stylist 9960
- Popular Budget Models (Below US$150)
- Brother XL2600I
- 25-Stitch Free-Arm Sewing Machine
- Singer 1304
- Best Budget Sewing Machine
- Brother XL2600I
- Noteworthy Sewing Machine Models Launched in 2015, 2016, and 2017
- Brother Project Runway CE7070PRW
- Janome JW7630
- Juki HZL-F600
- Janome 5812
- Janome Memory Craft 6300P
- Singer 1304 Start
- Singer S18
- Janome Hello Kitty 11706
- Brother XR377
- Singer 5400 Sew Mate
- Janome 712T Treadle Powered Sewing Machine
- Brother JX2517
- Janome DC2015
- Singer Curvy 8770
- Singer 90S/Singer 90S Special Edition
- Janome New Home 720
- Online Marketing Increases Market Competition
3. Market Trends, Issues & Drivers
- Growing Demand for Advanced and Feature Rich Sewing Machines Drive Healthy Market Growth
- LCD Touch Screens, Laser Technologies, LED Lighting Elevate Sewing Machines Convenience to the Next Level
- Key Determinants of an Advanced Home Sewing Machine Model
- Energy-Efficiency: A Key Factor Driving Technology Innovation
- Computerized Sewing Machines: A Major Innovation Fueling Market Growth
- Innovative Embroidery Software Spells Significant Market Opportunities
- User Friendly Brother PE770
- Janome MB-4N for Commercial as well as Home Use
- Impressive CAMFive CFSE-DM1501
- Versatile Janome MB-4S
- Iconic CAMFive CFSE-CT 1502-5D for Commercial Use
- Commercial Grade SINGER 20U109
- Rise of Sewing as a Leisurely Pursuit among the New Sewing Enthusiasts Drive Demand for Household Sewing Machines
- Sewing: A Stress Buster
- The DIY Rage Promises Bright Prospects for the Market
- Media Keeps the DIY Frenzy Going
- Steady Launch of User-Friendly Models for New Sewing Enthusiasts
- Janome 7025 Sewing Machine
- Brother Innovis Electronic Sewing Machine NV15
- John Lewis JL110
- Brother JK4000
- Janome DC3050
- Singer 4411
- Bernina B215
- Growing Preference for Industrial Sewing Machines by Home Sewers Boosts Market Demand
- Specialized Sewing Machines for Sewing, Repairing, and Fixing Leather Products Grow in Prominence
- SINGER 4423 Heavy-Duty Extra-High Leather Sewing Machine with Strong Metal Frame
- SINGER 4411 Heavy Duty Extra-High Leather Sewing Machine with Higher Output Capabilities
- Janome HD3000 Leather Sewing Machine Makes Stitch Selection Easy
- Reshoring in Developed Regions: A Business Case for Advanced Sewing Machinery
- Favorable Trends in the Apparel Industry Augurs Well for the Market
- Burgeoning Crafts Industry: A Key Growth Driver
- Growth in Automotive Production Drives Demand for Car Hoods and Upholstery Sewing Machines
4. Sewing Machine Innovations & Advancements
- Sewing Robot: The Future of Fashion
- Sewing Machines with Wireless Technology and Internet Connectivity
- Machines with In-Built Needle Threader, Top Loading and Drop- in Bobbin Systems
- Sewing Machines for Stitching Robots, Implantable Systems and Wearable Electronics
- Digitally Advanced Sewing Machines
- High-Speed Sewing Machines
5. Key Sewing Machine Industry Associations Worldwide
- The Home Sewing Association (HSA)
- United States International Trade Commission (USITC)
- Sewing Dealers Trade Association (SDTA)
- Japan Sewing Machinery Manufacturers Association (JASMA)
- Activities
- China Sewing Machinery Association (CSMA)
- Sewing Machine Traders Association (Singapore)
6. Product Overview
- Home Sewing Machines
- Mechanical Sewing Machines
- Semi-Automatic Zigzag Machines
- Automatic Zigzag Machines (Mechanical)
- Electronic Sewing Machines
- Computerized Sewing Machines
- Functional Classification of Home Sewing Machines
- Drop-In Bobbin Machine
- Front-Loading Bobbin Machine
- Side-Loading Machine
- Select Types of Home Sewing Machines Available
- Industrial Sewing Machines
- Sergers
- Select Available Industrial Sewing Machine Types
- Feed Systems of Industrial Sewing Machines
- Manual Feed
- Feed Dog
- Drop Feed (Regular Feed)
- Needle Feed
- Upper Pivot Needle Feed
- Central Pivot Needle Feed
- Parallel Drive Needle Feed
- Wheel Feed
- Upper and Lower Wheel Feed
- Upper Feed
- Vibrating Presser Foot
- Alternating Presser Feet
- Jump Foot
- Walking Foot
- Spring Action Walking Foot
- Driven Walking Foot
- Wheel Feed
- Reverse Feed
- Clamp Feed
- Puller Feed
- Combination Feeds
7. Product Introductions/Innovations
- Usha Introduces Usha Nova and Usha Nova Pro
- Juki Launches AMS-224EN4530R/AW-3 Sewing Machine
- JUKI Develops AMS-251, 1-Needle CNC Sewing Machine
- SEIKO to Introduce LCWN Series of Sewing Machines
- Melco Introduces EMT16 Plus Embroidery Machine
- JUKI Launches MF-7900DRH224, World's First Sewing Machine Series
- Steiger to Launch Taurus 2.170 XP
- JUKI Introduces DDL-9000C Series of Sewing Machines
- JUKI Launches MCS-1500 Sewing Machine
- JUKI Introduces TL-2200QVP Mini 1-needle Lockstitch sewing Machine
- RK Launches SERA', an Electronic Industrial Sewing Machine
- JUKI Unveils HZL-LB5100 and HZL-LB5020 Sewing Machines
- Usha Releases Usha Janome
- My Fab Barbie' for Children
- JUKI Launches DX-2000QVP and MO-2000QVP Sewing Machines
- JUKI Initiates Global Sales of MO-114D and MO-104D Sewing Machines
- JUKI Launches HZL-H Series of Sewing Machines
- JUKI launches DX series of Sewing Machines
- HUSQVARNA VIKING® to Launch Designer EPIC Sewing and Embroidery Machine
- Yamato Showcases Range of Sewing Machines
- PEGASUS to Introduce W3600P Series of Sewing Machines
8. Recent Industry Activity
- Brother Industries Establishes a Sales n Servicing Facility
- JUKI and YKK Enter into a Joint Development Agreement
- Brother Industries to Set Up a Service Company
- Brother Industries to Change Sales and Servicing Operations
- A.T.E. Enters into a Partnership Deal with TexpaManschinenbau
- DurkoppAdler and Jin Xing Sign Sales Contract
9. Focus on Select Global Players
10. Global Market Perspective
Total Companies Profiled: 98 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 127)
- The United States (13)
- Japan (24)
- Europe (35)
- France (4)
- Germany (12)
- The United Kingdom (1)
- Italy (8)
- Rest of Europe (10)
- Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (53)
- Latin America (1)
- Africa (1)
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/s3hpq8/sewing_machines
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716