Sewing Machines - Global Strategic Business Report 2017 - Growing Demand for Advanced & Feature Rich Sewing Machines Drive Healthy Market Growth

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.

This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Sewing Machines in Thousand Units by the following Principal Segments: Home Sewing Machines, and Industrial Sewing Machines. Company profiles are primarily based on public domain information including company URLs.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Industry Overview



Sewing Machines: Providing Limitless Creativity for Industrial Users, Quilters, Home Décor Sewers, and Fashion Enthusiasts

Global Market Outlook

Asian Countries Continue to Turbo Charge Future Market Growth

Rising Standards of Living Fuel Growth in Asian Countries

China Dominates Global Production and Consumption



2. Competition



Sewing Machines Marketplace: Highly Consolidated and Competitive

Innovation: A Major Determinant of Success in the Market

Fashion Conscious Women Trigger Changes in Player Strategies

Singer: The Evolutionary Innovation-Driven Journey over the Years

Pfaff: Innovations Spanning Six Decades Summarized

Leading Sewing Machine Models Worldwide

Sleek and Chic BROTHER PC 420PRW

Versatile QUANTUM STYLIST 9960 from SINGER

Unbeatable JUKI TL-2010Q

Inexpensive SINGER 7528

Iconic BROTHER CS6000I

Feature Rich BROTHER SE400

Outstanding JUKI HZL-F600

Heavy Duty SINGER 4423

Easy to Use JANOME 8077

Impressive JANOME DC2014

Budget-Friendly JANOME 2212

Affordable BROTHER HC1850

Sturdy JANOME HD1000

Impressive SINGER 5400 SEW MATE

SINGER 1234 for Beginners with Machine Owner's Class Online

Fabulous SINGER 8763

Key Purchase Considerations for Pros and Beginners

Speed

Maximum Stitch Width

Working Space

Automatic Thread Cutter

Built in Needle Threader

Manual vs. Automated Thread Tension

Adjustable Stitch Length

Diverse Stitches

Motor Size

Weight and Size

Popular Higher Priced Models (Above $1,000 )

) Juki HZL-F600

Computerized Sewing and Quilting Machine

Janome 1600P-QC

High Speed Quilting and Sewing Machine

Janome MC-6300P

Professional Heavy Duty Sewing Machine

Popular Medium Priced Models ( US$500 to US$999 )

) Juki TL-2000 Qi

Sewing and Quilting Machine

Singer S18

Studio Computerized High Performance Quilting and Sewing Machine

Popular Lower Priced Models (Below US$500 )

) Janome 2212 Sewing Machine

Singer Quantum Stylist 9960

Popular Budget Models (Below US$150 )

) Brother XL2600I

25-Stitch Free-Arm Sewing Machine

Singer 1304

Best Budget Sewing Machine

Brother XL2600I

Noteworthy Sewing Machine Models Launched in 2015, 2016, and 2017

Brother Project Runway CE7070PRW

Janome JW7630

Juki HZL-F600

Janome 5812

Janome Memory Craft 6300P

Singer 1304 Start

Singer S18

Janome Hello Kitty 11706

Brother XR377

Singer 5400 Sew Mate

Janome 712T Treadle Powered Sewing Machine

Brother JX2517

Janome DC2015

Singer Curvy 8770

Singer 90S/Singer 90S Special Edition

Janome New Home 720

Online Marketing Increases Market Competition



3. Market Trends, Issues & Drivers



Growing Demand for Advanced and Feature Rich Sewing Machines Drive Healthy Market Growth

LCD Touch Screens, Laser Technologies, LED Lighting Elevate Sewing Machines Convenience to the Next Level

Key Determinants of an Advanced Home Sewing Machine Model

Energy-Efficiency: A Key Factor Driving Technology Innovation

Computerized Sewing Machines: A Major Innovation Fueling Market Growth

Innovative Embroidery Software Spells Significant Market Opportunities

User Friendly Brother PE770

Janome MB-4N for Commercial as well as Home Use

Impressive CAMFive CFSE-DM1501

Versatile Janome MB-4S

Iconic CAMFive CFSE-CT 1502-5D for Commercial Use

Commercial Grade SINGER 20U109

Rise of Sewing as a Leisurely Pursuit among the New Sewing Enthusiasts Drive Demand for Household Sewing Machines

Sewing: A Stress Buster

The DIY Rage Promises Bright Prospects for the Market

Media Keeps the DIY Frenzy Going

Steady Launch of User-Friendly Models for New Sewing Enthusiasts

Janome 7025 Sewing Machine

Brother Innovis Electronic Sewing Machine NV15

John Lewis JL110

JL110 Brother JK4000

Janome DC3050

Singer 4411

Bernina B215

Growing Preference for Industrial Sewing Machines by Home Sewers Boosts Market Demand

Specialized Sewing Machines for Sewing, Repairing, and Fixing Leather Products Grow in Prominence

SINGER 4423 Heavy-Duty Extra-High Leather Sewing Machine with Strong Metal Frame

SINGER 4411 Heavy Duty Extra-High Leather Sewing Machine with Higher Output Capabilities

Janome HD3000 Leather Sewing Machine Makes Stitch Selection Easy

Reshoring in Developed Regions: A Business Case for Advanced Sewing Machinery

Favorable Trends in the Apparel Industry Augurs Well for the Market

Burgeoning Crafts Industry: A Key Growth Driver

Growth in Automotive Production Drives Demand for Car Hoods and Upholstery Sewing Machines



4. Sewing Machine Innovations & Advancements



Sewing Robot: The Future of Fashion

Sewing Machines with Wireless Technology and Internet Connectivity

Machines with In-Built Needle Threader, Top Loading and Drop- in Bobbin Systems

Sewing Machines for Stitching Robots, Implantable Systems and Wearable Electronics

Digitally Advanced Sewing Machines

High-Speed Sewing Machines



5. Key Sewing Machine Industry Associations Worldwide



The Home Sewing Association (HSA)

United States International Trade Commission (USITC)

Sewing Dealers Trade Association (SDTA)

Japan Sewing Machinery Manufacturers Association (JASMA)

Activities

China Sewing Machinery Association (CSMA)

Sewing Machine Traders Association ( Singapore )



6. Product Overview



Home Sewing Machines

Mechanical Sewing Machines

Semi-Automatic Zigzag Machines

Automatic Zigzag Machines (Mechanical)

Electronic Sewing Machines

Computerized Sewing Machines

Functional Classification of Home Sewing Machines

Drop-In Bobbin Machine

Front-Loading Bobbin Machine

Side-Loading Machine

Select Types of Home Sewing Machines Available

Industrial Sewing Machines

Sergers

Select Available Industrial Sewing Machine Types

Feed Systems of Industrial Sewing Machines

Manual Feed

Feed Dog

Drop Feed (Regular Feed)

Needle Feed

Upper Pivot Needle Feed

Central Pivot Needle Feed

Parallel Drive Needle Feed

Wheel Feed

Upper and Lower Wheel Feed

Upper Feed

Vibrating Presser Foot

Alternating Presser Feet

Jump Foot

Walking Foot

Spring Action Walking Foot

Driven Walking Foot

Wheel Feed

Reverse Feed

Clamp Feed

Puller Feed

Combination Feeds



7. Product Introductions/Innovations



Usha Introduces Usha Nova and Usha Nova Pro

Juki Launches AMS-224EN4530R/AW-3 Sewing Machine

JUKI Develops AMS-251, 1-Needle CNC Sewing Machine

SEIKO to Introduce LCWN Series of Sewing Machines

Melco Introduces EMT16 Plus Embroidery Machine

JUKI Launches MF-7900DRH224, World's First Sewing Machine Series

Steiger to Launch Taurus 2.170 XP

JUKI Introduces DDL-9000C Series of Sewing Machines

JUKI Launches MCS-1500 Sewing Machine

JUKI Introduces TL-2200QVP Mini 1-needle Lockstitch sewing Machine

RK Launches SERA', an Electronic Industrial Sewing Machine

JUKI Unveils HZL-LB5100 and HZL-LB5020 Sewing Machines

Usha Releases Usha Janome

My Fab Barbie' for Children

JUKI Launches DX-2000QVP and MO-2000QVP Sewing Machines

JUKI Initiates Global Sales of MO-114D and MO-104D Sewing Machines

JUKI Launches HZL-H Series of Sewing Machines

JUKI launches DX series of Sewing Machines

HUSQVARNA VIKING® to Launch Designer EPIC Sewing and Embroidery Machine

Yamato Showcases Range of Sewing Machines

PEGASUS to Introduce W3600P Series of Sewing Machines

8. Recent Industry Activity



Brother Industries Establishes a Sales n Servicing Facility

JUKI and YKK Enter into a Joint Development Agreement

Brother Industries to Set Up a Service Company

Brother Industries to Change Sales and Servicing Operations

A.T.E. Enters into a Partnership Deal with TexpaManschinenbau

into a Partnership Deal with TexpaManschinenbau DurkoppAdler and Jin Xing Sign Sales Contract



9. Focus on Select Global Players



10. Global Market Perspective



