PJSC MAGNIT - Execution of Material Transaction

In accordance with the Guarantee agreement No. KRD/PR/023/16 as amended by the additional agreement w/o No. of 31.07.2017, the Guarantor shall be liable to the Bank jointly with the Debtor for the fulfillment of all and any obligations by the Debtor arising under or in connection with the Principal agreement, including but not limited to the obligation for payment of the amount of the principal debt, interest, any other payments, fees and refunds, reimbursement (payment) of documented costs, as well as interest, penalties (fees) of the Bank related to the protection and observance of the Bank's rights under the Principal agreement and/or the delay in fulfillment. 1. The Guarantee agreement shall secure the fulfillment of obligations by the Borrower under the Principal agreement concluded with the Bank on the following essentials: 1.1 under the Principal agreement the Bank shall open the revolving credit line for the Debtor for the amount not exceeding 20,000,000,000.00 (Twenty billion) Russian rubles or the equivalent of this amount in US dollars or Euros at the rate of the Bank of Russia on the terms and conditions set forth in the Principal agreement. 1.2 the credit shall be provided in the form of individual credits under the Principal agreement. 1.3 the date of the credit line closure under the Principal agreement shall be not later than November 10, 2017. 1.4 the interest rate for the credit use shall not exceed 30.0 (Thirty) percent per annum. The Bank shall be entitled to unilaterally increase/decrease the interest rate for the credit use within the limits set forth by the Principal agreement. 1.5 each individual credit under the Principal agreement shall be provided for the period not exceeding 12 (Twelve) months from the date of provision of this credit to the Debtor, and the maturity date of any credit cannot be later than November 10, 2017. 1.6 other conditions, procedure of granting and repayment of the credit, interest and other payments shall be determined by the Principal agreement.

2. The Guarantee agreement shall also secure the repayment (or reimbursement) of monetary funds payable to the Bank according to the Principal agreement, and for payment of interest arising by operation of law, if the Principal agreement or any of its provision are declared invalid.