NEWTON, MA -- (Marketwired) -- 07/31/17 -- Questex LLC, a leading global business event and information company, today announced the appointment of Debra S. Mason, a veteran finance executive, as chief financial officer, responsible for leading the company's global financial operations.

Reporting to Kerry C. Gumas, Questex president and chief executive officer, Mason will be based in New York.

"Debra is a talented and accomplished leader with over 25 years of experience as a chief financial officer in relevant sectors including media, marketing and event services, advertising and market research," said Gumas. "Her track record demonstrates an ability to create value and growth for companies where she has been part of the leadership team. We look forward to Debra applying her financial and business expertise and collaborating with our executive team to drive value and growth for all our stakeholders.

Mason previously served as chief operating officer and chief financial officer for ALM Media LLC, a leading provider of specialized industry news and information, based in New York. Prior to that, she was chief financial officer for the Americas region of Ipsos, a global market research firm, where she spent nine years as a key advisor to the business leaders while driving efficiencies through process improvements and strategic cost reductions as well as assisting in the negotiations of acquisitions, divestitures, joint ventures and alliances.

"It is a great opportunity for me to join the Questex leadership team at this point in the company's growth trajectory," said Mason. "Questex has tremendous capabilities, talented people and growth potential. I'm excited to continue building on the company's success in global events and digital information products, bringing innovations to customers and creating value for our constituents."

Her previous leadership positions include chief operating officer and chief financial officer of X Plus One Solutions Inc., a technology start-up formerly known as Poindexter Systems Inc.; six years with Interpublic Group, where she served as the global CFO of several divisions, including Jack Morton Worldwide, a global event marketing group, and NFO WorldGroup, a leader in market research; and CFO at full-service advertising agencies, including the independent brands of The Lowe Group, Mullen and Wolf Group.

Mason began her career in auditing with PricewaterhouseCoopers and EY, formerly Ernst & Young. She earned a bachelor of arts degree in economics and a bachelor of science degree in accounting at The University at Buffalo School of Management, State University of New York. She is a certified public accountant in the State of New York and earned designations including Chartered Global Management Accountant and Certified Valuation Analyst.

About Questex

Questex LLC is a leading global business events and information company serving corporate and government clients and industries that are driving economic growth and business innovation around the world.

The company drives business investment, innovation and demand-creation in the markets it serves by bringing together investors, buyers, sellers and professionals through its over 120 trade shows, conferences and other business events and informing them through related business media and information products. Questex's industry-focused business units include Life Sciences & Healthcare, Hospitality & Travel, Beauty & Wellness, Technology & Telecom groups.

Questex is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts. The company employs over 350 professional staff members operating in the United States and the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions. For more information, visit questex.com.

Image Available: http://www2.marketwire.com/mw/frame_mw?attachid=3159283

