India Polymer Emulsion Market Report 2017: Driven by Growing Awareness with Regard to the Adverse Effects of VOC Emissions

Growing awareness with regard to the adverse effects of VOC emissions, which are present in a majority of solvent based products, have resulted in generating greater demand for emulsion polymers, which are low in VOC content. Major industries that use polymer emulsions include paints & coatings, paper & paper-board and adhesives, with all of them focusing on reducing VOC emissions. Environmental regulations on butadiene is likely to hamper the market growth during the forecast period.

With the automotive and building & construction on the rise, demand for paints & coatings is also expected to witness growth, in turn, fueling the market for low-VOC polymer emulsions used in their production. Other factors instrumental in driving growth include resurgence in the paper & paperboard industry and greater demand for adhesives & carpet backing.

The India polymer emulsion market has been segmented on basis of product type and application. By product type, the market is further segmented into acrylics, polyurethane (PU) dispersions, styrene butadiene (SB) latex, vinyl acetate, and other polymer emulsions. Based on application, the market is classified into adhesives & carpet backing, paper & paperboard coatings, paints & coatings and others.

Companies Mentioned:

Akzo Nobel N.V

Apcotex Industries Limited

Asian Paints Ltd

Berger Paints India Ltd

British Paints

Clariant

Dynamic Speciality Chemicals Ltd.

Jenson & Nicholson India Ltd.

Kamsons Chemicals Pvt Ltd.

Kansai Nerolac Paints Limited

Nuplex Industries Ltd.

Shalimar Paints Limited

Snowcem Paints

Speciality Polymers Pvt. Ltd.

Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd.

Visen Industries Limited

Celanese Corp.

The Dow Chemical Co.

