Milamber Ventures Plc - Total Voting Rights

31 July 2017

MILAMBER VENTURES PLC

(Milamber" or the "Company")

Total Voting Rights

In accordance with the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules, Milamber hereby announces that it has 6,903,955 ordinary shares of 1p each ("Ordinary Shares") in issue, each share carrying the right to one vote, and 505,556 Ordinary Shares held in treasury.

The above figure of 6,903,955 Ordinary Shares may be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for this announcement.

