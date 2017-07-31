sprite-preloader
WMC Retail Partners Plc - Appointment of Director

PR Newswire
London, July 31

WMC-Retail Partners Plc

(the "Company" or "WMC")

Appointment of Director

31 July 2017

The Board of WMC today announce the appointment of Ken Riley to the Board as Finance Director with immediate effect.

Lord Lee of Trafford, Chairman of WMC commented "I am delighted that Ken has been appointed to the Board and we wish him every success in his role as Finance Director."

Information on Ken Riley

Joseph Kenneth Michael Riley, is a qualified accountant and before joining the Company as Finance Director in June last year he had been employed in a number of industries from which he gained significant relevant experience.

Mr Riley is, or has been, a director or partner of the following companies or partnerships during the previous five years:

CurrentPast
NoneAVF Investments Limited
AVF Nexus Limited
AVF Vector Limited
AVF Property Holdings Limited
AVF Elegance Limited
AVF Group Limited
AVF Holdings Limited
Peak Ventures Limited
Crown Merton Limited

Ken Rileycurrently has no beneficial interest in the Company.

For further information, please contact:

WMC Retail Partners Plc
Ken Riley, Company Secretary Tel: +44 (0)1952 242019

Grant Thornton UK LLP (Corporate Adviser)

Colin Aaronson/Harrison Clarke/Daniel Bush Tel: +44 (0)207 383 5100

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the announcement.

.


© 2017 PR Newswire