WMC Retail Partners Plc - Appointment of Director

WMC-Retail Partners Plc

(the "Company" or "WMC")

Appointment of Director

31 July 2017

The Board of WMC today announce the appointment of Ken Riley to the Board as Finance Director with immediate effect.

Lord Lee of Trafford, Chairman of WMC commented "I am delighted that Ken has been appointed to the Board and we wish him every success in his role as Finance Director."

Information on Ken Riley

Joseph Kenneth Michael Riley, is a qualified accountant and before joining the Company as Finance Director in June last year he had been employed in a number of industries from which he gained significant relevant experience.

Mr Riley is, or has been, a director or partner of the following companies or partnerships during the previous five years:

Current Past None AVF Investments Limited AVF Nexus Limited AVF Vector Limited AVF Property Holdings Limited AVF Elegance Limited AVF Group Limited AVF Holdings Limited Peak Ventures Limited Crown Merton Limited

Ken Rileycurrently has no beneficial interest in the Company.

For further information, please contact:

WMC Retail Partners Plc

Ken Riley, Company Secretary Tel: +44 (0)1952 242019

Grant Thornton UK LLP (Corporate Adviser)

Colin Aaronson/Harrison Clarke/Daniel Bush Tel: +44 (0)207 383 5100

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the announcement.

