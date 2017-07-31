Technavio market research analysts forecast the global 3D glasses market to grow at a CAGR of close to 8% during the forecast period, according to their latest report.

The market study covers the present scenario and growth prospects of the global 3D glasses market for 2017-2021. The report also lists anaglyph glasses, polarized glasses, and active shutter glasses as the three major types, of which the active shutter segment accounted for more than 49% of the market share.

According to Ujjwal Doshi, a lead analyst at Technavio forconsumer electronics research, "The popularity of 3D programming, on-demand content, and 3D channels has led to the growth of the 3D TV market, which in turn, has led to the growth and adoption of 3D glasses for TV. In addition, growth in the use of the Internet and its penetration worldwide have led to greater adoption of diverse types of 3D glasses."

Technavio analysts highlight the following three market drivers that are contributing to the growth of the global 3D glasses market:

Reduction in 3D TV prices driving adoption of 3D glasses

Increased preference for 3D cinema

Growth in global 3D gaming market

The fall in the prices of 3D TVs in recent years has led to the growth of 3D TV sales. The main reason behind the fall in the prices is the entry of many vendors in the 3D TV market. The entry of fresh players has resulted in intense competition and price wars. With the increase in investments in R&D, new and advanced technologies have been introduced, which has helped in lowering the prices of 3D TVs. For instance, the invention of film-type patterned retarder (FPR) technology, which is used by LG Electronics for its 3D TVs, has helped in reducing the cost of these TVs by around 20%. FPR technology uses passive shutter glasses, the use of which reduces production costs by 80% and are cheaper when compared with active shutter glasses. This fall in 3D TV prices will have positive effects on the sales of 3D TVs and, in turn, of 3D glasses.

The emergence of 3D as a part of the film industry resulted in 3D movies being shot using stereoscopic cameras for 3D viewing. Studies showed that viewing content in 3D leads to an increase in cognitive processing by 20%, and reaction times were enhanced by more than 10%.

In 2016, APAC had the highest number of 3D digital screens, followed by EMEA. The increase in the number of digital 3D screens worldwide has led to an increase in the broadcasting of 3D content across various countries. This rise in the number of 3D movies released worldwide is substantially driving the use of 3D glasses.

Another driver influencing the growth of the market is that gaming enthusiasts prefer 3D TVs for playing games. 3D TVs offer extra depth to the gaming experience while supporting stereoscopic 3D gameplay on the peripheral displays. Game developers create high-end games specifically for 3D TVs. The increasing number of people who are interested in 3D visual effects and real-time gaming is the main driver for the growth of the global 3D gaming market.

"The emergence of affordable 3D display technologies with advanced game software has resulted in the gaming and entertainment industry moving from 2D to multi-dimensional gameplay. As the viewing of 3D games necessitates the use of 3D glasses, the growth of the global 3D gaming industry has significant positive impact on the 3D glasses market," says Ujjwal.

