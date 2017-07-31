A study from the University of California and TU Munich in Germany shows that long-term R&D spending played a critical factor in achieving cost reductions.

Energy storage projects may bring down the cost per kWh of a lithium-ion battery down from $10,000/kWh in the early 1990's to $100/kWh in 2019, according to a new study written by a research team from University of California and TU Munich in Germany and published in Nature Energy.

This result, if confirmed, would indicate that prices for lithium-ion storage systems are dropping faster that the PV or wind technologies, the scientists claim, and that the new combination of solar, wind and storage will be able to outcompete soon coal and natural gas plants on cost alone, due to this price fall. The achievement of the ...

