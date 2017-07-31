NEW YORK, NY -- (Marketwired) -- 07/31/17 -- The Quin, located at 57th Street and Sixth Avenue, has garnered a growing following for its Quin Arts program, which features a rotating cast of artists-in-residence, exhibitions, artist salons and a 15-foot high video art wall in the hotel's lobby. During 2016, Quin Arts focused its yearlong program on the work of global street artists. In 2017, the program has highlighted the work of international photographers. Now, the worlds of photography and global street art have come together at the Quin, as the hotel features two separate exhibitions from renowned Danish photographer Søren Solkær. The first exhibition is devoted to Solkær's portraits of street artists, captured along with their work, taken from his fine art photography book, SURFACE, first published in 2015. SURFACE is set to be reissued early in 2018 with additional new images, several of which are included in the Quin exhibition. The exhibition is installed in the hotel's triplex Penthouse Suite and in selected public areas of the hotel and is set to run from August 2017 through early 2018.

A second exhibition from Søren Solkær titled HEART BEAT CITY debuts in the hotel's lobby and is open to the public starting on August 17th, 2017. This exhibition includes a collection of New York images especially commissioned for the Quin, as well as a selection of SURFACE images and additional photographs dating back as far as 1997 -- all with a New York connection. Both exhibitions are curated by DK Johnston.

Søren Solkær is a Danish photographer, born in 1969. He has been working with a global profile since 1996.

Søren is best known for his distinctive portraits of musicians, including iconic images of Björk, The White Stripes, David Lynch, Pharrell Williams, Patti Smith, Led Zeppelin, The Arctic Monkeys, R.E.M. and U2. Søren Solkær has released four fine art photography books: Beat City (2006), CLOSER (2011), SOULS (2011) and SURFACE (2015).

Søren's works have been exhibited in galleries and museums in New York, Copenhagen, Sydney, Melbourne, London, Los Angeles, Chicago, Vancouver, Milano, Cologne and Prague and are featured as part of the permanent collection in The Royal Danish Library and The National Portrait Collection in Frederiksborg Castle, Denmark.

Speaking about his upcoming exhibitions at the Quin, Solkær commented, "In many ways, the work I created for the Quin serves as a love letter to New York. For me, New York is the most inspiring city in the world and that's what keeps drawing me back."

Vincent Vienne, Managing Director of the Quin, added, "We're honored to feature Søren Solkær's photography at the Quin. He's a global traveler with a passion for New York and his art expresses that passion. We know our guests will be inspired by his work. "

The Quin Penthouse exhibition includes more than 22 works from Søren Solkær's SURFACE, and breaks new ground with its installation of a museum-quality exhibition on the hotel's 17th floor capstone level. The lobby exhibition opening in August will include selected alternative works from SURFACE and a new series that Solkær describes as "Pop Art inspired portraits of New York," taking cues from Andy Warhol's colorful silk-screen print process, where multiple images were applied to a single canvas, welcoming imperfections and accidental flaws in the color separation.

The Quin is managed by Highgate, a premier real estate investment and hospitality management company whose growing portfolio includes more than 100 properties in gateway cities worldwide. For more information on Quin Arts, visit www.thequinhotel.com. Information on pre-show sales is available by emailing DKJ@artsfund.com.

The Quin, New York City's quintessential luxury lifestyle hotel, is located on the corner of 57th Street and 6th Avenue. At the intersection of art, music, and fashion, its privileged Midtown location provides effortless access to Lincoln Center, Carnegie Hall, The Museum of Modern Art and Fifth Avenue couture. The Quin melds modern opulence with its rich artistic heritage in each of its 208 thoughtfully appointed guestrooms, including 28 suites. Guests enjoy urbane and intelligent services from the QA, who curate each guest's New York experience, to distinguished amenities such as a state-of-the-art Technogym fitness center, Apple equipped drawing room, Dux® beds by Duxiana®, and Fresh® Spa Products. Guests can also indulge at The Wayfarer, a classic American grille, located adjacent to the hotel. Renowned architecture and interior design firm, Perkins Eastman, has transposed a contemporary masterpiece on the classical foundation that was once home to cultural icons like pianist Ignacy Jan Paderewski and artist Georgia O'Keeffe. Follow the Quin @thequinhotel. Reservations are available at 1-855-447-QUIN (7846) or http://www.theQuinhotel.com.

The Quin Arts program makes art and its creators accessible, intimately connecting guests with New York culture and its creative community through a bi-monthly exhibition series, interactive artist salons, a remarkable permanent collection, and special features such as a 15-foot high abstract video art wall. Curated by DK Johnston, previous exhibits include Light Waves by award-winning photographer Robert Malmberg, Creative Chaos, a vibrant collection of large-scale paintings by Corno, an exclusive preview of Eric Zener's land series, and Heritage -- a collection of iconic photography from Burt Glinn, Erich Hartmann, Dennis Stock, and Elliott Erwitt, presented in partnership with Magnum Photos. Blek le Rat, the "Father of stencil graffiti," created a series of unique lithographs, collectively entitled Escaping Paris, at the New York Academy of Art for the Quin during his tenure as artist in residence. Quin Arts presented an exceptional collaboration between the hotel and D'Angelico Guitars of America. This installation combined two artistic forms -- music and art -- in a group show wherein 14 D'Angelico guitars were each reimagined by a different artist. Participating artists, including The London Police, Tavar Zawacki aka ABOVE, Nick Walker, Pure Evil, Amanda Marie, SP38, Wulf Treu, ASVP, Mindy Linkous, and Alex Yanes, were either former artists-in-residence or are represented in the hotel's permanent collection. Quin Arts has garnered critical acclaim from The New York Times, Forbes, Condé Nast Traveler, and Harper's Bazaar Art.

Highgate is a premier real estate investment and hospitality management company widely recognized as an innovator in the industry. Highgate is the dominant player in U.S. gateway markets including New York, Boston, Miami, San Francisco and Honolulu. Highgate also has an expanding presence in key European markets through properties in London, Paris, Barcelona, Vienna and Prague. Highgate's portfolio of global properties represents an aggregate asset value exceeding $10B and generates over $2B in cumulative revenues. The company provides expert guidance through all stages of the hospitality property cycle, from planning and development through recapitalization or disposition. Highgate has created a portfolio of bespoke hotel brands and utilizes industry leading proprietary revenue management tools that identify and predict evolving market dynamics to drive outperformance and maximize asset value. With an executive team consisting of some of the industry's most experienced hotel management leaders, the company is a trusted partner for top ownership groups and major hotel brands. Highgate maintains corporate offices in New York, London, Dallas, Chicago and Seattle. For more information, visit highgate.com.

