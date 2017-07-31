Asia-Pacific Collagen Market - Research Report - Growth, Trends & Forecasts (2017-2022)

DUBLIN, July 31, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Asia-Pacific will emerge as the most promising region for the global collagen market, by 2022. The region is home to the largest number of people, aged more than 60 years; it has witnessed an increased level of involvement of the government bodies in the past few years, towards raising the awareness regarding the health benefits of collagen.

Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at a faster pace than other regions, in the next five years. The prime reasons for the growth in the region is associated with the high growth in meat & confectionery industries, along with the growing awareness in the cosmetic, personal care and healthcare sectors.

Factors, such as the risk of injuries and side-effects related to collagen, the requirement of high capital investments, stringent regulatory guidelines and GMPs are hindering the growth of this market.



The collagen market is segmented into cattle, pigskin, and poultry & fish as collagen peptide sources. Japanese pharmacy shelves are lined with fruit-flavored shots, and collagen-infused marshmallows, called Precious, which has two grams of collagen. In Japan, people are consuming an average of five grams of collagen a day, mostly through drinkables.



China is home to major leading industry players. The Asia-Pacific collagen market continues to develop based on various market dynamics, such as the expanding application areas of collagen, increasing preference for collagen-based products, growing geriatric population, preference for minimally invasive or non-invasive technologies and the increasing use of collagen by biomedical industries.

The growth of this market is driven by the advancement of functional and processed food & beverage industries. Companies are forecasting development issuing equity and debt, which will help accelerate the growth of the collagen market.



Companies Mentioned:



Cargill.inc

Rousselot

Sapanan

Sinnipai Yakuhinin

Kim heng

Meiji

Kanro

Nitta Inc

Shenguan

Collagen Asia Pte Ltd

Rech Elist Pharma

Advance Inorganics



