According to the latest market study released by Technavio, the global appointment scheduling software market is expected to grow at a CAGR of close to 10% during the forecast period.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170731005607/en/

Technavio has published a new report on the global appointment scheduling software market from 2017-2021. (Graphic: Business Wire)

This research report titled 'Global Appointment Scheduling Software Market 2017-2021' provides an in-depth analysis of the market in terms of revenue and emerging market trends. This report also includes an up to date analysis and forecasts for various market segments and all geographical regions.

Appointment scheduling software solutions are crucial for service-based businesses. These systems automate the scheduling processes and help customers and employees to book appointments and organize meetings. These solutions also facilitate appointment cancellations, rescheduling, and online payments. The appointment scheduling software programs can be used to send automated reminders and capture customer information for effective marketing campaigns.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free

The market research analysis categorizes the global appointment scheduling software market into three major end-user segments. They are:

Corporate sector

Healthcare industry

Education sector

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Global appointment scheduling software market by corporate sector

The global appointment scheduling software market by the corporate sector will grow at a CAGR of more than 9% during the forecast period. The availability of sufficient financial resources and the demand for meeting management led to the early adoption of the appointment scheduling software by the corporate sector.

"Initially, only the desktop-based appointment scheduling software was used in enterprises. However, the growing popularity of cloud-based solutions has led to a shift from desktop-based appointment scheduling software to the web-based appointment scheduling solutions. An increasing number of SMEs are using the appointment scheduling software as it eases the process of booking meetings and appointments," says Amrita Choudhury, a lead analyst at Technavio forenterprise application research.

Global appointment scheduling software market by healthcare sector

The global appointment scheduling software market by the healthcare sector will grow at a CAGR of close to 12% during the forecast period. Web-based appointment scheduling software is highly adopted by the healthcare sector as these solutions are cost effective and easy to implement. Also, the software is widely used in hospitals as it helps in scheduling medical appointments and storing patient information.

Appointment scheduling software solutions provide real-time analysis of healthcare services activities and improve performance. Although currently, the adoption of appointment scheduling software is limited to a few developed countries, the scenario will change during the forecast period as developing markets which, have immense potential for growth, continue to attract vendors.

Global appointment scheduling software market by education sector

The global appointment scheduling software market by the education sector will grow at a CAGR of around 10%. The software is widely used in online education and web-based classrooms. It schedules one-on-one or group appointments for students and teachers. The adoption of appointment scheduling software by the developing and developed countries will increase significantly during the forecast period.

"The users can fix appointments or meetings on their calendars and share the information with participants across multiple locations. The technology can also synchronize with third-party calendar management applications, such as Google Calendar, used by the participants," says Amrita

The top vendors highlighted by Technavio's market research analysts in this report are:

Acuity Scheduling

Deputy

Simplybook.me

Square

Browse Related Reports:

Global Legal Practice Management Software Market 2017-2021

Global Photo Editing Software Market 2017-2021

Global Contract Life-cycle Management Software Market 2017-2021

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170731005607/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 630 333 9501

UK: +44 208 123 1770

www.technavio.com