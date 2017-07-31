South America Collagen Market (2017-2022): Driven by Growth in the Biologics Market & Funding Initiatives for Collagen Research

DUBLIN, July 31, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "South America Collagen Market - Research Report - Growth, Trends & Forecasts (2017 - 2022)" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

Collagen is the most abundant protein of animal origin and is used as a food additive, which improves the rheological properties of sausages and frankfurters, along with ensuring the presence of animal nutritive fibers in adequate quantity.

Factors, such as rising prevalence of chronic diseases, growth in the biologics market, funding initiatives for collagen research, and technological advancements are driving the growth of the South American collagen market. However, the risk of injuries and side-effects related to collagen, the requirement of high capital investments, stringent regulatory guidelines and GMPs are hindering the growth of this market.

Brazil accounts for the largest share of the Latin American collagen market, followed by Mexico and Argentina. This market continues to develop based on various market dynamics, such as expanding application areas of collagen, increasing preference for collagen-based products, growing geriatric population, preference for minimally invasive or non-invasive technologies and the increasing use of collagen by biomedical industries. Argentina, Colombia, and Chile are expected to offer significant growth opportunities for market players over the forecast period.

Companies Mentioned:



Gelco Gelatinas Do Brasil

Rousselot

Gelita

PB Leiner

Nitta

Carajas Com. Imp. Exp. Ltda

Gelnex Industria

Novaprom Food Ingredients

Jbs SA

Craft Multimodal

Devro



