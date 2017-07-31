Polymer Stabilizer Market Worth 8.35 Billion USD by 2022

PUNE, India, July 31, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The report "Polymer Stabilizer Market by Type (Antioxidant, Light Stabilizer, Heat Stabilizer), End-use Industry (Packaging, Automotive, Building & Construction, Consumer Goods), and Region - Global Forecast to 2022", published by MarketsandMarkets', the global market is estimated at USD 6.88 Billion in 2017 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.0% to reach USD 8.35 Billion by 2022.

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20160303/792302 )



Browse 101 Market Data Tables and 36 Figures spread through 155 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Polymer Stabilizer Market - Global Forecast to 2022"

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/polymer-stabilizer-market-262329717.html

Early buyers will receive 10% customization on this report

The replacement of conventional materials by plastics in various end-use industries is expected to boost the polymer stabilizer market during the forecast period. Plastics are efficient alternatives to wood, metal, and glass in major industries such as automotive, construction, and agriculture. This has fueled the demand for stabilizers used for polymers used in the manufacture of plastic products.

Speak to Analyst @ http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalyst.asp?id=262329717

Heat stabilizer projected to be the largest polymer stabilizer type during the forecast period

Heat stabilizer constitutes a major share in the global polymer stabilizer market due to a high demand from the plastics industry, especially for PVC products such as pipes. The demand for heat stabilizers is predominantly influenced by the demand from end-use industries such as building & construction, consumer goods, and automotive. Growth is mainly driven by the demand for eco-friendly alternatives which have a reduced phenol and Volatile Organic Compound (VOC) content. This has led to the substitution of lead and cadmium based heat stabilizers by mixed metal, tin, and rare earth materials.

Packaging expected to be the fastest-growing end-use industry for polymer stabilizer during the forecast period

Polymer stabilizers find wide use in the packaging application which is projected to grow at the highest CAGR in terms of value, in the polymer stabilizer market during the forecast period. This is due to the rising demand for eco-friendly and UV and heat resistant coating components to protect packaging material and the products stored in that packaging material from degradation.

Asia-Pacific expected to be the fastest-growing market for polymer stabilizer during the forecast period

The growth of the polymer stabilizer market in the Asia-Pacific region is attributed to the rising population due to which, there is an increasing demand for additional residential construction. This growth pattern signifies an increase in construction activities, thereby leading to an increase in the consumption of polymer stabilizer for the construction industry. Also, rising disposable incomes and improved standards of living are leading to consumers opting for new vehicles for their comfort, thus, leading to a rise in vehicle sales and an increase in the consumption of heat and light stabilizers.

Request for Sample Pages @ http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsample.asp?id=262329717

Currently, the global Polymer Stabilizer Market is led by various market players such as BASF SE (Germany), Songwon Industrial Co., Ltd. (South Korea), Albemarle Corporation (US), Clariant International Ltd. (Switzerland), Akzo Nobel N.V. (the Netherlands), and Solvay SA (Belgium).

Browse Related Reports

Plastic Additives Market by Type (Plasticizers, Stabilizers, Flame Retardants, Impact Modifiers), Plastic (Commodity, Engineering, and High Performance Plastic), and by Application (Packaging, Construction, Consumer Goods, Automotive) - Global Trends & Forecasts to 2021

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/plastic-additives-market-722.html

UV Stabilizers Market by Type (HALS, UV Absorbers, and Quenchers), Application (Automotive, Packaging, Agriculture, Building & Construction, Adhesives & Sealants), Region (Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, and RoW) - Global Forecast to 2021

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/uv-stabilizer-market-122183376.html

Subscribe Reports from Chemicals & Materials Domain http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Knowledgestore.asp

About MarketsandMarkets'

MarketsandMarkets' provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 5000 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets' for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets' are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model - GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets' now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets' is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets' flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "RT" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Rohan

MarketsandMarkets'

701 Pike Street

Suite 2175, Seattle,

WA 98101, United States

Tel: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com



Visit Our Blog @http://www.marketsandmarketsblog.com/market-reports/chemical

Connect with us on LinkedIn @ http://www.linkedin.com/company/marketsandmarkets