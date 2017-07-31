Pomerantz LLP: SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims -on Behalf of Investors of FireEye Inc. - FEYE

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 31, 2017 / Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of FireEye Inc. ("FireEye" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: FEYE). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at rswilloughby@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 9980.

The investigation concerns whether FireEye and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On July 30, 2017, hackers leaked the personal and professional records of an analyst for the Company's Mandiant subsidiary, stating in an online post that that "[t]his leak was just a glimpse of how deep we breached into Mandiant, we might publish more critical data in the future."

On this news, FireEye's share price has fallen as much as $0.58, or 3.8%, during intraday trading on July 30, 2017.

