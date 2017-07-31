sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 31.07.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 559 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

12,332  Euro		-0,753
-5,75 %
WKN: A1W4G7 ISIN: US31816Q1013 Ticker-Symbol: F9E 
Aktie:
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FIREEYE INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
FIREEYE INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
12,469
12,587
17:49
12,47
12,595
17:46
31.07.2017 | 17:33
(3 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

ACCESSWIRE·Mehr Nachrichten von ACCESSWIRE

Pomerantz LLP: SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims -on Behalf of Investors of FireEye Inc. - FEYE

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 31, 2017 / Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of FireEye Inc. ("FireEye" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: FEYE). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at rswilloughby@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 9980.

The investigation concerns whether FireEye and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

[Click here to join a class action]

On July 30, 2017, hackers leaked the personal and professional records of an analyst for the Company's Mandiant subsidiary, stating in an online post that that "[t]his leak was just a glimpse of how deep we breached into Mandiant, we might publish more critical data in the future."

On this news, FireEye's share price has fallen as much as $0.58, or 3.8%, during intraday trading on July 30, 2017.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Florida, and Los Angeles, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com.

SOURCE: Pomerantz LLP


© 2017 ACCESSWIRE