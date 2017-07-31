Pomerantz LLP: SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims on Behalf of Investors of Volkswagen Aktiengesellschaft - VLKAY; VLKPY

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 31, 2017 / Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Volkswagen Aktiengesellschaft ("Volkswagen" or the "Company") (OTC PINK: VLKAY; OTC PINK: VLKPY). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at rswilloughby@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 9980.

The investigation concerns whether Volkswagen and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On July 25, 2017, a putative class action was filed in U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey against Volkswagen, Audi AG, BMW AG, Mercedes-Benz USA, and Porsche AG, alleging violations of federal antitrust laws. Specifically, the class action complaint alleges that, beginning in 2006, the carmakers conspired "to share commercially-sensitive information and reach unlawful agreements" in order "to impose a German automobile premium on consumers premised on superior German engineering, while secretly stunting incentives to innovate." On July 28, 2017, a similar complaint was filed in U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California, and a second similar complaint was filed in the District of New Jersey. On news of the antitrust lawsuits, Volkswagen's share price has fallen sharply.

