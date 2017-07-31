

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Paul McCartney has written a song about U.S. President Donald Trump on his forthcoming untitled album.



The 75 year-old Beatles legend broke the news while addressing students at the Liverpool Institute of Performing Arts or LIPA last week, the Liverpool Echo reported.



Sir McCartney didn't imply whether the song was in favour of the controversial leader or not, but said that he felt the need to write it.



'Sometimes the situation in the world is so crazy, that you've got to address it,' he told students at LIPA, his alma mater.



McCartney was a student of the Liverpool Institute High School For Boys, which was renamed as LIPA after an extensive renovation. Currently he is the school's Lead Patron.



If the legendary musician's stance towards the billionaire-turned-politician is any indication, the song will not be pro-Trump. McCartney was highly critical of Trump in a recent interview.



'I'm not a fan at all. He's unleashed a kind of violent prejudice that is sometimes latent among people,' he told the Australian newspaper the Daily Telegraph.



Trump has unleashed the ugly side of America, according to McCartney, who is a known supporter of Trump's presidential opponent, Hillary Clinton.



McCartney is in the workshop of his new album, which is one of the most highly anticipated of 2017. The date of its official release has not yet been announced.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX