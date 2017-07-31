SANDUSKY, OH -- (Marketwired) -- 07/31/17 -- PAO Group, Inc. (OTC: PAOG), a physicians practice management company focused on the proper use of cannabis for treatment of chronic and terminal patients, announces today that the Company's Q2 Financials as posted on OTC Markets demonstrate profitability and positive cashflow with a quarter to quarter uptrend since the merger last year.

"We are very pleased with the Company's performance over the last year. Q2 was especially exciting because we are now not only increasing our revenues in line with expansion of operations, but our net cash flow is also net positive and we anticipate the uptrend in profitability to continue as we grow," states CEO Robert Weber.

PAO Group is thrilled to announce that its Alternative Medicine Centers of America has opened its Parma/Cleveland location and it is now fully operational and booking appointments. In addition to the recently announced Corporate locations in Dayton and Toledo, Ohio, PAO is planning for additional subsequent Corporate locations in Columbus and Akron-Canton, Ohio.

"We are well ahead of our timeline goals in Ohio which has allowed us to be equally assertive with efforts in Florida. We have just signed a Letter of Intent with the Physicians Group working with us in Toledo, Dayton and Parma/Cleveland, for a location in Daytona, Florida. This is just days after a fully executed agreement with the group to staff our locations in St. Augustine, Jacksonville and Palm Beach County, Florida. All locations will be Corporate owned Alternative Medicine Centers of America. We are also looking at additional sites for locations in Central and South Florida."

Executives have also been conducting due diligence on opportunities in other states. Key executives have been scouting nationwide toward breaking ground on new Corporate locations in the near future. CEO Robert Weber was in Los Angeles, California last week and Director of Operations Arthur Hall has recently returned from a visit to Michigan with VP of Operations, Christopher Will.

Alternative Medicine Centers of America provides health education, lifestyle coaching, and naturopathic medicine essential to an individual's successful achievement of personal wellness. Our success comes from providing patients with safe and confidential access to quality alternative healthcare, while providing them with the most professional support systems available. Alternative Medicine Centers of America provides the community and patient with the most current, innovative and dynamic wellness information and services possible. Alternative Medicine Centers of America brings to light personal wellness potential for patients and facilitates their journey to harmonious fitness.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this news release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of Rule 175 under the Securities Act of 1933 and Rule 3b-6 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and are subject to the safe harbor created by those rules. All statements, other than statements of fact, included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding potential future plans and objectives of the company, are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Technical complications, which may arise, could prevent the prompt implementation of any strategically significant plan(s) outlined above. The Company undertakes no duty to revise or update any forward- looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release

